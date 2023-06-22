Canada – Registration Decision RD2023-09, Acetic Acid and Rescue Fruit Fly Attractant

Health Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA), under the authority of the Pest Control Products Act, is granting registration for the sale and use of Rescue Fruit Fly Attractant Technical and Rescue Fruit Fly Attractant, containing the technical grade active ingredient acetic acid, as a domestic product to lure fruit flies into a trap device positioned indoors in locations categorized as Use Site Category 20 (Structural…