“Aftermath of Jennifer Kesse’s Abduction: An Uncle’s Quest for Understanding & Inspiring Life Lessons” Book Launch in Orlando

On January 24, 2006, Jennifer Kesse was abducted in Orlando, Florida – that day, her family began living a true crime story. Questions started immediately – how does someone vanish without a trace? Their hearts were flooded with unanswerable questions that pierced their souls.

Grappling with brokenness, her grieving uncle Bill Gilmour used his brokenness as a catalyst to face the truth about his life, marriage, family, and work. Reflecting on his seventeen-year journey, Bill wrote “Aftermath of Jennifer Kesse’s Abduction: An Uncle’s Quest for Understanding & Inspiring Life Lessons.”

He said, “Life transformation is a painful process that takes time, patience, humility, and understanding from everybody involved.” However, being vulnerable with himself and others led to restoring relationships with the people in his life.

The official book launch event, which is open to the public, will be in-person and online on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at First Baptist Church, 3000 South John Young Parkway in Orlando, Florida, from 8 AM to 1 PM.

Bill and his family want to thank the Central Florida community and media outlets for their support over the past seventeen years – he looks forward to meeting you in Orlando.

If you can’t attend the event, “Aftermath of Jennifer Kesse’s Abduction” is available on Amazon or at www.billgilmour.com.

Bill invites you to a front-row seat as he shares his heartbreaking quest for understanding in a conversational tone – answering questions, easing doubts, and providing empathy-filled lessons to bolster your resilience.

In the book, you’ll discover:

– Pathways to help you navigate life’s most difficult challenges and make it to the other side stronger.

– Inspiration to assist you in valuing and building robust relationships.

– How turning aside anger and bitterness will allow a better you to emerge.

– Understanding the power of vulnerability, making pivotal changes, never giving up, and much more.

Aftermath of Jennifer Kesse’s Abduction is a raw and honest journey for men who’ve bought into the lies that vulnerability equates to weakness and for anyone looking to become a better version of themselves. Bill shares relatable examples, meaningful quotes, reference topics, and reflection points.

Can anything good from this tragedy? The answer is a resounding yes.

Bill said, “You and I cannot create change within ourselves on our own. We have all made New Year’s resolutions we didn’t keep. Best intentions or willpower are generally not going to produce desired results. We need power and strength we don’t have.”