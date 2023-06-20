CALGARY, Alberta – June 19, 2023 – PRLog — Calgary, Canada – Felix Smart, a leading innovator in artificial intelligence solutions to improve care for plants and animals, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ruslan Salakhutdinov to the role of Board Director. Ruslan brings extensive expertise and a deep understanding of AI technologies, positioning Felix Smart for continued growth and success in the rapidly evolving industry.

Ruslan Salakhutdinov has a distinguished background in artificial intelligence, with a proven track record of driving cutting-edge research and development. Formerly serving as the Director of AI Research for Apple and currently holding the esteemed position of Professor of Machine Learning at Carnegie Mellon University, Ruslan has been at the forefront of advancing AI technologies and their practical applications.

Previously serving as an adviser to Felix Smart, Ruslan has played a crucial role in guiding the company’s strategic direction and has been instrumental in shaping its technological advancements.

As a member of the Board of Directors, Ruslan will contribute his invaluable insights and guidance, leveraging his extensive experience to help steer Felix Smart towards new opportunities and enhance its market position. His visionary thinking and expertise will be instrumental in fostering innovation, driving strategic partnerships, and solidifying the company’s position as a leader in AI solutions for improving care for plants and animals.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ruslan Salakhutdinov to our Board of Directors,” said Tom Lam , CEO at Felix Smart. “His exceptional knowledge of artificial intelligence and dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. Ruslan’s appointment strengthens our commitment to delivering state-of-the- art AI solutions that transform the way we care for plants and animals, revolutionizing the agriculture and veterinary industries.”

Ruslan Salakhutdinov is a renowned expert in AI and machine learning, recognized globally for his research contributions and leadership in the field. He holds a [degree(s)] from [university] and has held prestigious positions at leading academic institutions and technology companies. Ruslan’s expertise spans a wide range of AI domains, including deep learning, computer vision, natural language processing, and reinforcement learning.

“I am honored to join the Board of Directors at Felix Smart,” said Ruslan Salakhutdinov. “Having worked closely with the team in an advisory capacity, I am excited to contribute to the company’s strategic vision and help drive its AI solutions to new heights in the realm of plant and animal care. I look forward to collaborating with the talented individuals at Felix Smart to shape the future of artificial intelligence in agriculture and veterinary applications, ultimately improving the well-being of plants and animals.”

The appointment of Ruslan Salakhutdinov to the Felix Smart Board of Directors marks an exciting milestone for the company. With his extensive expertise, deep understanding of AI technologies, and his experience as the former Director of AI Research for Apple and Professor of Machine Learning at Carnegie Mellon University, Felix Smart is well-positioned to continue its trajectory of innovation and growth, solidifying its reputation as a leader in providing AI solutions to enhance care for plants and animals.

Felix Smart is a leading innovator in artificial intelligence solutions, dedicated to improving care for plants and animals. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, Felix Smart's AI solutions empower farmers, veterinarians, and other professionals in the agriculture and veterinary industries to make informed decisions, optimize operations, and enhance the well-being of plants and animals.

