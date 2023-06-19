‘Pieces of Me’ Will Be FREE to Download for Five Days (19/06/23)

Chicago, IL – WEBWIRE – Sunday, June 18, 2023

Felicity Nicole is proud to present the Kindle edition of her tender, candid memoir Pieces of Me. A story of hardship, resilience, and beating the odds, Pieces of Me is an incredibly raw and transparent first-hand account from Felicity Nicole, the owner of She Is You, and her journey from dysfunction and abuse to self-empowerment and authenticity. Surprising and refreshing in its directness and self-awareness, Pieces of Me is sure to inspire anyone who has found themselves in hardship and dreaming of something more.

Throughout her childhood, Felicity was branded the screwup and the troublemaker. Though she had keen spiritual gifts and an innate drive to help and relate to others and catalyse major change, she was often beaten down by her environment, unpredictable relationships, and ever-whittling self-confidence. It was only when she found herself at a major crossroads on a blizzarding night that she decided to start from ground zero, leap into the unknown, and take a chance at healing, freedom, and stability. In Felicitys poignant, frank, and witty voice, Pieces of Me documents this journey from abuse to liberation, in all its moments of darkness and light, and in turn offers solidarity, comfort, and guidance to others enduring similar heartache and uncertainty. Humorous, touching, and inspiring, Pieces of Me is as sharp and funny as it is heartfelt and grounding, and is sure to evoke emotion and inspiration is every kind of reader.

Pieces of Me will be Free and Available for Download on Amazon for Five Days (June 19, 2023, through to June 23, 2023) at: www.amazon.com/dp/B0BXSZHKQ7.

About the Author:

Felicity Nicole is an author, speaker, and coach, as well as the creator and owner of She Is You, a brand for midlife women seeking transformation and healing through a community of togetherness. Her second book, Pieces of Me, is a stunning memoir chronicling her life, from growing up in a dysfunctional family, to finding herself married to an abusive husband as an adult, to gathering the strength to start over and pursue something more. Now a thought leader for other midlife women who have found themselves in similar situations, her passion project, Sisterhood of Midlife Warriors, is a program for women seeking healing in a group setting.

In her free time, Felicity hunkers down with her family, plays the cello, gardens, and reads.