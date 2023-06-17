Law Offices Of Stuart M. Kerner P.C. Announces The Expansion of Their Personal Injury Attorney Services To New Rochelle

New Rochelle, June 15, 2023 – The Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner P.C., with its over 25-year history of practicing in personal injury law, proudly announces the expansion of their services to New Rochelle. Their track record of success allows them to provide top-tier legal representation to those who have been wrongfully injured. They provide a range of legal services to those who have suffered personal injury through no fault of their own such as slips, trips and falls, car accidents and more.

The Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner P.C. practices in a wide range of personal injury cases, including motor vehicle accidents, slip and fall incidents, building and premises liability, dog bites, wrongful death, construction injuries, medical malpractice, and police brutality.

Their experienced attorneys possess the expertise necessary to handle complex personal injury cases with sensitivity and ensure that their clients receive the compensation they are entitled to.

“Our expansion into New Rochelle allows us to provide exceptional legal services to individuals who have suffered personal injuries due to various circumstances,” said Stuart M. Kerner, founder of the Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner P.C. “We are passionate about upholding our clients’ rights and ensuring they receive the justice and compensation they deserve.”

With their expansion into New Rochelle, the Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner P.C. aims to make a positive impact in the community by providing experienced legal representation and promoting safer environments. Their dedicated team of attorneys is equipped to handle a wide range of personal injury cases, offering compassionate support and effective legal strategies to achieve favorable outcomes.

If you or a loved one has experienced a personal injury and needs a New Rochelle personal injury lawyer, the Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner P.C. is here to help. For more information about their services or to schedule a consultation, please visit their website or call 718-796-7900.

Originally published at https://presssynergy.com/newsroom/law-offices-of-stuart-m-kerner-p-c-announces-the-expansion-of-their-personal-injury-attorney-services-to-new-rochelle/