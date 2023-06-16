Top 5 Things to Do After a Car Accident, According to Brooklyn Personal Injury Attorney Edward Held

A severe car accident, resulting in a seven-car pileup, occurred around 7 a.m. on Thursday, May 26. In this wreck, six were injured, including children. Thankfully, no one was killed, and all victims are expected to survive. Authorities report that this was a “freak accident.”

According to police, this Long Island car accident began when a tractor-trailer hit a school bus, colliding with several vehicles. The aftermath of the crash was a devastating scene – crushed vehicles splayed across the intersection, with one car wrapped around a pole.

“What happened yesterday showcases how one mistake on the road can lead to devastating consequences,” said Edward Held, founding member of Held, Held & Held in Brooklyn. “We send well wishes to the victims, and we are very grateful that this accident did not result in fatalities. We believe it’s important to know what to do following a car accident like this, so you can protect your best interests and remain safe.”

What to Do After a Car Accident

Understanding what to do after a car crash caused by another’s negligence can help improve your personal injury claim.

Here are five steps you should follow:

Contact the Police and Emergency Services

Regardless of the severity of the car accident, it’s essential to contact the police. Wait until law enforcement officers arrive at the scene of the accident. They will document the wreck and create a police report, which will be crucial for your personal injury claim. Call emergency services if you or anyone involved in the accident requires immediate medical attention.

Gather Evidence

If you can, gather evidence from the accident scene. Take pictures and videos of your injuries, the accident scene, and vehicle damage. You can use this evidence to prove your damages, which will help you seek compensation.

Exchange Information

Obtain the contact, insurance, and vehicle details of all parties involved in the accident. Also, collect the contact information of any witnesses present. Be polite and cooperative during this process.

Seek Medical Attention

Even if you don’t feel severe pain or visible injuries, it’s important to seek a medical evaluation after a car accident. Some injuries may not appear immediately but could have long-term effects. This medical documentation will be valuable for your personal injury claim.

Consult With a Car Accident Attorney

Reach out to a car accident lawyer experienced in local laws from Held, Held & Held. They will evaluate your case, help determine liability, and guide you through the legal process. They will also handle communication with insurance companies, negotiate settlements, and, if necessary, represent you in court to protect your rights.

About Held Held and Held

Held, Held & Held is a Brooklyn law firm with a team of skilled and compassionate personal injury attorneys. Serving areas throughout the State of New York, Held, Held & Held has over 50 years of combined experience in cases including car accidents, truck accidents, slip and falls, and more.

The attorneys at Held, Held & Held treat clients like family and take a personalized approach to each case they handle. The team works diligently to advocate for clients and to fight for the compensation they deserve.

Book a free consultation with a highly experienced personal injury lawyer at Held, Held & Held, or visit us at 6920 Bay Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11204.