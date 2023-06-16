More Retirement and Wealth Management Information is Now Available on MatthewJames.com

Under the direction of John Blanchard, the retirement and financial planning firm Matthew James Tax & Wealth Management has released a much improved website to help clients and self-directed researchers learn more about retirement planning, wealth management, and tax strategy. Their new website can be found at https://matthewjames.com

Founded in 2018, the firm was originally named The Matthew James Financial Group. Since then the company has rebranded to more directly reflect the focus of their expertise, and is now named The Matthew James Tax and Wealth Management. The firm was originally started when one financial planner took advantage of Blanchard’s parents and it spurred John to learn more about the industry and how to truly help people with retirement. One of Blanchard’s most frequent sayings is “Not all dollars are taxed the same,” and the new website is part of the effort to educate people in having the best retirement strategy possible. Features of the new website allows visitors to read up on the major topics that retirees and pre-retirees face, as well as help them discover their tolerance to risk and investing.

Under the direction of their in-house marketing team with Brian Leleux and Annalee Penny, the firm has an aggressive agenda planned to build out informational websites to really help people retire smart. This new website is just the first of many efforts. The company also has efforts planned that include a podcast, a blog, and at least two other highly focused websites centered around other topics that retirees are concerned with. John Blanchard already publishes a weekly radio show based out of Lafayette, Louisiana called The Retirement Roux with John Blanchard and can be found on Spotify, TuneIn, and heard weekly on KPEL 96.5.

Matthew James Tax and Wealth Management can be reached at 337-366-8366. Their home office is located at 1011 Coolidge Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70503.