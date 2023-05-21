Loveforce International Releases the Business End of a Woman

On Friday, May 26, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single. The Title of the single is “The Business End of a Woman.” The song was recorded by Loveforce International Recording Artist Billy Ray Charles.

Billy Ray Charles new Music Digital Single is entitled “The Business End of a Woman”. It is a cross between Retro Soul and Alternative R&B. The instrumentation is upbeat, yet it has a gentle groove and creates a chill vibe. Lyrically, it is a love song with a unique concept using a term normally used for a gun and using it instead as a descriptive word for a woman’s intellect. These elements combine to create what is hoped to be an enjoyable listening experience.

“If the O’jays and Jodeci created a song together, it would likely sound like this,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.

Billy Ray Charles new Digital Music Single will be released to a wide variety of streaming platforms including: iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.

For Further Information, Contact: Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.