Orchids The International School Launches Astro Fair – Go Cosmo, Your Ticket To Space in Bangalore!

Orchids The International School, one of the leading international K12 chain of schools is excited to announce the launch of its Astro Fair, Go Cosmo-Your Ticket to Space, a unique and engaging three-day event aimed at fostering a love for astronomy, cosmology, and physics among people of all ages. The three day Astro Fair which kickstarts in Bangalore, promises an immersive blend of interactive activities, educational experiences, and entertaining learning opportunities. From building spaceships to gazing at the stars, this Astro Fair offers an astronomical experience unlike any other.

Harsh Gupta, VP Academics-Student Welfare, Orchids The International School said “Go Cosmo transcends traditional learning boundaries by providing a hands-on experience that sparks curiosity and ignites passion for space sciences. We believe that by engaging participants in fun yet educational activities, we can inspire the next generation of scientific explorers and innovators. This scientific passion will definitely help India position itself as the trailblazer in the global space arena.”

Stressing on the exposure for such Space Exploration Fair like Go Cosmo, Ajit Singh, VP Academics-Astronomy, Orchids The International School said, “Incorporating space education into India’s National Education Policy (NEP) cultivates an entrepreneurial mindset among students, igniting innovation that extends beyond space exploration, leading to economic growth.The Indian space is expected to reach USD 33 Billion in the next decade. Hence it is important to develop and equip students with specialized skills in space related fields which can help them become a part of a versatile talent pool. Orchids The International School is committed to promoting STEM education and nurturing young minds to become future leaders in science and technology. Through initiatives like Go Cosmo, we aim to empower children to become innovative thinkers and explore the wonders of the universe.”

Sharing excitement on Go Cosmo, Sakina Qasim Zaidi, Senior VP Academics, Orchids The International School said “Go Cosmo is a testament to our commitment to fostering a deep appreciation for science and technology among learners of all ages. By engaging participants in hands-on experiences and interactive activities, we aim to ignite a passion for astronomy, cosmology, and physics. Our goal is not just to educate but to inspire the next generation of scientific innovators and explorers, equipping them with the skills and curiosity to tackle the challenges of tomorrow’s world.”

Participants at the Astro Fair Go Cosmo can have the chance to engage in a variety of activities designed to promote critical thinking, problem-solving, and a deeper understanding of space-related concepts. The event will showcase activities, including Alien Encounter, Planetary Ponder, Gravitational Gym, Comet Crafting, Cosmic Collider, Virtual Voyager, Stellar Spectacle, Star Seeker, and Spinning Spaceship Workshop. These activities catered to a wide range of interests and age groups, ensuring that everyone could find something exciting to participate in.

The Astro Fair, Go Cosmo in Bangalore will take place at Orchids The International School’s BTM Layout Campus from May 10th to May 12th from 4 PM to 10 PM. Registration for the event and additional information can be found at https://t.ly/VXcYg