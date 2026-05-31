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United States strikes vessel in Pacific, eliminating 3

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United States states it struck another vessel in eastern Pacific, eliminating 3

ReutersLast Updated: May 31, 2026, 07:59:00 AM IST

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United States military forces carried out a strike in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

The operation targeted a vessel recognized as being associated with narco-trafficking. 3 males aboard the vessel were eliminated. No U.S. military workers sustained injuries throughout the action. This event marks the most recent in a series of comparable operations over current months.

< img height ="225" width ="300" alt ="Two killed in US military strike on 'drug boat' in Pacific" src ="https://img.etimg.com/thumb/msid-131417955,width-300,height-225,imgsize-24256,resizemode-75/two-killed-in-us-military-strike-on-drug-boat-in-pacific.jpg">IANS
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The U.S. armed force stated on Saturday it had actually performed a strike on a vessel in the eastern Pacific eliminating 3 males, the 2nd strike in as numerous days.

U.S. Southern Command stated in a post on X that intelligence had actually verified that the vessel was transiting along “narco-trafficking” paths in the eastern Pacific, participated in “narco-trafficking” operations.

“Three male narco-terrorists were ‌killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were ⁠harmed,” it stated.

This is the most recent such occurrence over the last couple of months.

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