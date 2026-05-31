United States strikes vessel in Pacific, eliminating 3

United States states it struck another vessel in eastern Pacific, eliminating 3
ReutersLast Updated: May 31, 2026, 07:59:00 AM IST
Run-through
United States military forces carried out a strike in the eastern Pacific Ocean.
The U.S. armed force stated on Saturday it had actually performed a strike on a vessel in the eastern Pacific eliminating 3 males, the 2nd strike in as numerous days.
U.S. Southern Command stated in a post on X that intelligence had actually verified that the vessel was transiting along “narco-trafficking” paths in the eastern Pacific, participated in “narco-trafficking” operations.
“Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed,” it stated.
This is the most recent such occurrence over the last couple of months.