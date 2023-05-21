Hong Kong – Fatal traffic accident in Tsing Yi

Fatal traffic accident in Tsing Yi **********************************



Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident happened in Tsing Yi yesterday (May 20), in which a 53-year-old man died.

At 10.26pm, a motorcycle driven by the 53-year-old man was travelling along Cheung Tsing Highway towards Ting Kau Bridge. Upon approaching outside 22 Sai Tso Wan Road, it reportedly lost control and rammed into barriers.

Sustaining limbs injuries, the man was rushed to Yan Chai Hospital in unconscious state and certified dead at 11.34pm.

Investigation by the Special Investigation Team of Traffic, New Territories South is underway.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers on 3661 1348 or 3661 1446.