Orchids The International School, Bengaluru Zone achieves remarkable feat in CBSE 12th and 10th Board Results 2023-24

Orchids The International School, a leading K12 School chain of India achieved outstanding results in the CBSE 10th and 12th board exams in Bengaluru Zone. Adith Kumar Shetty from Jalahalli, Pravallika Karedla from Sarjapur and Maaz Prajapati from BTM Layout campuses scored 97.80%, 97.60% and 97% respectively in 10th Grade exams, emerging as toppers of the School Chain.

Similarly for 12th grade, Prajnan Prasanna Shetty, Jayadeep Shanmugam and Sai Kapil Bhardwaj Yeddanapudi from Kanakapura campus have emerged as toppers of the school chain in 12th Grade, scoring 97%, 96.80% and 96.80%, respectively in science, commerce and humanities streams.

Orchids The International School’s 11 campuses in Bengaluru city of 10th Grades have recorded the pass percentage of 100% and 10 students scored centum marks in Maths, Science and Social Studies subjects. Overall 490 students from CV Raman Nagar, Horamavu, Whitefield, Jalahalli, BTM Layout, JP Nagar, Vijaynagar, Kanakpura, Mysore Road, Panathur, Sarjapur campuses from 10th started have appeared for board exams, securing 100% pass percentage.

Overall 96 students from Kanakapura, BTM Layout and Mysore Road campuses from 12th standard have appeared for grade 12th board exams.

Top Scorers in CBSE 10th, Orchids The International School Sl no Campus Student Name Total Marks Secured % Marks Secured 1 OIS Jalahalli Adith Kumar Shetty 489 97.80% 2 OIS Sarjapur Pravallika Karedla 488 97.60% 3 OIS BTM Maaz Prajapati 485 97.00% 4 OIS BTM Rohit Sai Pallempati 483 96.60% 5 OIS Whitefield Aarya Pramod Jadye. 482 96.40% 6 OIS BTM Isha Kabra 478 95.60% 7 OIS Kanakapura Road Aadikrishna Tripathi 477 95.40% 8 OIS Mysore Road L Mohitha 477 95.40% 9 OIS Sarjapur Shreyas Iyer 477 95.40% 10 OIS Jalahalli Anjali Kumari 476 95.20% 11 OIS Mysore road Pranjal Bhardwaj 476 95.20%

Top Scorers in CBSE 12th, Orchids The International School Sl no Campus Student Name Total Marks Secured % Marks Secured Highest scoring subject (with score) 1 OIS Kanakapura Road Prajnan Prasanna Shetty 485 97.00% Maths – 99, Physics-98, Chemistry-98 2 OIS Kanakapura Road Jayadeep Shanmugam 484 96.80% Maths -98, Chem-96 3 OIS Kanakapura Road Sai Kapil Bhardwaj Yeddanapudi 484 96.80% Chem-98 4 OIS Kanakapura Road Krishna Sai Shishir 481 96.20% Maths-99, Chem-98 5 OIS Kanakapura Road Arunim Bharadwaj. 478 95.60% Physics-99 6 OIS Kanakapura Road Kunal Chandra 476 95.60% Maths-98, Chem-96 7 OIS Kanakapura Road Kanishk Ravidesai 475 95.00% Physics-96, Chem-96 8 OIS Kanakapura Road Shreeya Vreddy 475 95.00% Physics-100, Chem-98 9 OIS BTM Bharath 479 95.80% Science stream (chemistry – 100, Math -99) 10 OIS BTM Malavika 463 92.60% – 11 OIS Mysore Road Sandhya Maurya 463 92.60% Commerce (Economics-95, Business Studies-95, Accountancy-95 )

Speaking on the results, Shlok Srivastava, VP Academics-OCFP Orchids The International School said, “Orchids The International School’s remarkable success echoes through the halls of Bengaluru, where excellence blooms in every corner. With a resounding 100% pass rate in Grade 10th across our 11 campuses, including outstanding achievements in subjects like Maths, Science, and Social Studies, our students illuminate the path of knowledge. From Grade 10 to Grade 12, their dedication knows no bounds. Congratulations to all for this outstanding achievement!”

Speaking on these students’ accomplishments, Sakina Qasim Zaidi, Senior VP Academics, Orchids The International School, Bangalore, said, “We are proud of our students, who have achieved phenomenal feat in the CBSE 10th and 12th board results. The students have showcased their exemplary dedication and determination with their performance. We are thrilled to announce that about 14.85% of students of Orchids The International School have scored more than 90% in 10th board and 4.33% secured more than 95%”