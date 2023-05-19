Press Release

May 18, 2023 10:14 CDT

Addition of Canadian projects makes platform a one-stop resource for mass timber and innovative light-frame projects and their design/construction teams

The WoodWorks Innovation Network (WIN) has announced a new partnership with the Canadian Wood Council that will expand the number of Canadian projects on WIN, making it a one-stop resource for users seeking to explore mass timber and innovative light-frame projects in North America and connect with experienced professionals. The momentum driving mass timber and taller light-frame buildings in Canada has been significant, and the expansion will enrich WIN with a greater variety of building types, project examples, and design/construction teams.

A program of WoodWorks, WIN is a user-driven, online network of projects and professionals, created to facilitate collaboration among companies and individuals using innovative wood building systems and technologies. The addition of more Canadian projects enhances an already rich pool of shared knowledge and expertise.

“Our partnership with the Canadian Wood Council will increase WIN’s usefulness as a resource for developers and AEC firms considering their own mass timber and light-frame wood projects,” said Jennifer Cover, WoodWorks’ President and CEO. “WIN was created to be a hub where anyone can see what’s being built, network with experienced teams, and find potential partners for future projects. This expansion will give users more insight into the tremendous market activity we’re seeing in Canada as well as the U.S., allowing them to leverage an ever-growing network of projects and professionals.”

WIN’s searchable map can be used to research hundreds of projects and their teams, while its directory can be used to quickly identify companies and individuals with specific types of experience, including manufacturers.

Source: WoodWorks – Wood Products Council