Inspired AI-assisted content platform that champions creative talent!

Tech Startup ‘Conturae’ delivers an AI-assisted content platform that champions creative talent.

LONDON – May 16, 2023 – PRLog — UK-based tech startup Conturae founded by Dan Debnam, Jen Timothy and Joe Tompkinson, has launched a cutting-edge, AI-assisted content creation platform poised to revolutionise the world of online writing. Launched this month, Conturae has selectively harnessed emerging AI technology and engaged an impressive network of expert industry writers to deliver affordable and high-performing material that is delivered fast and on demand.

The Conturae Founders have made it their mission to be at the forefront of AI content innovation, ensuring seamless and unique content solutions for clients. Using Conturae’s innovative writing tools, the ground-breaking platform aims to build a community of AI-assisted content creators who can deliver pioneering services in all areas of content creation. Conturae’s progressive use of cutting-edge technology and specialised writers secured significant seed funding from early investors keen to fund the development of the bespoke, no-code platform.

Led by Founder Dan Debnam, Conturae’s development team has built a platform that leverages innovative technologies without writing a single line of code. Using development software known as no-code technology, the developers can rapidly build and launch new features significantly faster than traditional development methods, keeping pace with the lightning-fast evolution of AI technologies. The no-code technology is an advantage that makes it infinitely useable and future-proofed, an asset which sparked not only the early interest of key investors but also several ‘first look’ clients at the beta stage of the Conturae launch.

Dan Debnam says, “Bringing people and technology together is core to what we’re building at Conturae. We aim to use the best emerging AI technology to support creative talent worldwide and ensure that the human touch remains at the centre of creativity.”

For the Conturae founders championing its affiliated writers while embracing the phenomenal power of AI is key to producing original content tailored to the specific needs of its customers. Dan continues, “The clear advantage of this platform and working with a matched Conturae writer is that it makes content creation, feedback, and revisions remarkably seamless and affordable, and it’s already exceeding expectations” .

Conturae Co-Founder Joe Tompkinson says, “We find ourselves at an incredibly exciting time – the market is changing. Undoubtedly, AI has taken the world by storm, but it isn’t a perfect standalone solution. Conturae enters the market when there’s a strong value argument for having writers at the forefront of our offering”.

Joe continues, “Real-life, highly skilled writers can use progressive technology like Conturae’s writing tool, an AI-assisted tool, which supercharges the speed at which they can write, cuts down the time for research and offers intuitive tips to increase search engine performance of the content – technology that compliments their skillset not replaces it. The result of this hybrid approach is a proposition which, for our customers, is both more affordable and far more efficient and, for our writers, celebrates our unique, irreplaceable ingenuity as human beings.”

According to the World Economic Forum, AI will take 85 million human jobs and create 97 million new ones by 2025. With an increasing number of businesses already adopting some form of artificial intelligence, the AI writing marketplace is a competitive space. It risks a deluge of repetitive and plagiarised online content: Conturae’s AI technology and high-quality human-led content promise to alleviate this pitfall.

For freelance writers, the platform offers a straightforward way to secure projects that match their skills and provides clear visibility on what they will get paid. The process removes a significant source of uncertainty for writers, enabling them to focus on what they do best – creating bespoke content optimised for search engines and personalised for the audience.

Jen Timothy, Operations Director, concludes, “Securing investment for a startup pre-revenue can be challenging. However, if you have a brilliant idea, a fantastic product, and a strong team, it is possible! Our pre-seed funding shows our investors’ belief in us, our business, and the potential for great rewards.”

Images & interviews: Jane Pierce at Harissa PR at 07788441357 or jane@harissapr.com