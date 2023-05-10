Hong Kong – Police respond to media enquiries on earlier search operation

Police respond to media enquiries on earlier search operation *************************************************************



In response to media enquiries concerning the earlier search and seizure of an exhibit related to an “incitement to subversion” case under the National Security Law by the National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police Force, a spokesman for the Hong Kong Police Force reiterated that the search was conducted with a court warrant. Like any other case, to collect evidence following progress of investigation to take forward the relevant case is legal, reasonable and rational.



The spokesman emphasized that the Government all along carries out its duties and obligations to safeguard national security in accordance with the law, and the handling of this case is no exception. The HKSAR Government will continue to handle the exhibit, including the arrangement after the judicial proceedings, in accordance with the law.