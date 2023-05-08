Hong Kong – Tender of one-year HONIA-indexed Floating Rate Notes under Institutional Bond Issuance Programme to be held on May 17

Tender of one-year HONIA-indexed Floating Rate Notes under Institutional Bond Issuance Programme to be held on May 17
The following is issued on behalf of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority:
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), as representative of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government (HKSAR Government), announced today (May 8) that a tender of 1-year HONIA-indexed Floating Rate Notes (Notes) under the Institutional Bond Issuance Programme will be held on May 17, 2023 (Wednesday), for settlement on May 18, 2023 (Thursday).
A total of HK$1.5 billion 1-year Notes will be tendered. The Notes will mature on May 20, 2024 and will carry interest indexed to the Hong Kong Dollar Overnight Index Average (HONIA), payable quarterly in arrears.
Under the Institutional Bond Issuance Programme, tender is open only to Recognized Dealers which are appointed as Primary Dealers. Anyone wishing to apply for the Notes on offer can do so through any of the Primary Dealers on the current published list, which can be obtained from the Hong Kong Government Bonds website at www.hkgb.gov.hk. Each tender must be for an amount of HK$50,000 or integral multiples thereof.
Tender results will be published on the HKMA’s website, the Hong Kong Government Bonds website, the Refinitiv screen (HKGBINDEX), and Bloomberg (GBHK
HKSAR Government Institutional Bond Issuance Programme tender information
Tender information of 1-year HONIA-indexed Floating Rate Notes under the Institutional Bond Issuance Programme:
|Issue Number
|:
|01GH2405
|Stock Code
|:
|4266 (HKGB FRN 2405)
|Tender Date and Time
|:
|May 17, 2023 (Wednesday)
9.30am to 10.30am
|Issue and Settlement Date for Tender Amount
|:
|May 18, 2023 (Thursday)
|Amount on Offer
|:
|HK$1.5 billion
|Issue Price
|:
|At par
|Maturity
|:
|1 year
|Maturity Date
|:
|May 20, 2024
|Interest Rate
|:
|Indexed to the sum of the annualised compounded average of daily HONIA in each interest period and the highest accepted spread at tender, subject to a minimum of 0% per interest period. Details on calculation of interest rate are available at the Information Memorandum on the Hong Kong Government Bonds website at www.hkgb.gov.hk.
|Interest Period End Dates
|:
|August 18, 2023
November 17, 2023
February 16, 2024
May 20, 2024
|Interest Payment Dates
|:
|August 22, 2023
November 21, 2023
February 20, 2024
May 22, 2024
|Method of Tender
|:
|Competitive tender
|Tender Amount
|:
|Each competitive tender must be for an amount of HK$50,000 or integral multiples thereof. Any tender applications for the Notes must be submitted through a Primary Dealer on the current published list.
|Other Details
|:
|Please see Information Memorandum available on the Hong Kong Government Bonds website at www.hkgb.gov.hk or approach Primary Dealers.
|Expected Listing Date
|:
|May 19, 2023