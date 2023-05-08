Hong Kong – Tender of one-year HONIA-indexed Floating Rate Notes under Institutional Bond Issuance Programme to be held on May 17

Tender of one-year HONIA-indexed Floating Rate Notes under Institutional Bond Issuance Programme to be held on May 17 ******************************************************************************************



The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), as representative of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government (HKSAR Government), announced today (May 8) that a tender of 1-year HONIA-indexed Floating Rate Notes (Notes) under the Institutional Bond Issuance Programme will be held on May 17, 2023 (Wednesday), for settlement on May 18, 2023 (Thursday).



A total of HK$1.5 billion 1-year Notes will be tendered. The Notes will mature on May 20, 2024 and will carry interest indexed to the Hong Kong Dollar Overnight Index Average (HONIA), payable quarterly in arrears.



Under the Institutional Bond Issuance Programme, tender is open only to Recognized Dealers which are appointed as Primary Dealers. Anyone wishing to apply for the Notes on offer can do so through any of the Primary Dealers on the current published list, which can be obtained from the Hong Kong Government Bonds website at www.hkgb.gov.hk. Each tender must be for an amount of HK$50,000 or integral multiples thereof.



Tender results will be published on the HKMA’s website, the Hong Kong Government Bonds website, the Refinitiv screen (HKGBINDEX), and Bloomberg (GBHK ) not later than 3pm on the tender day.





