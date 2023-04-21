Tena K. Hunt Publishes Children’s Book “Digby’s Discoveries” To Help Kids Discover the Fruit of the Spirit

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Thursday, April 20, 2023

Digbys Discoveries is a collection of nine short stories about Digbys everyday life. In each story, Digby faces a new challenge, encounters misfortune, experiences good and bad emotions, and learns values and virtues.

Digby is a typical eight-year-old boy. He used to be the apple of his parents eyes. Digby used to play catch with his dad in the park every weekend and would spend time with his parents by building a fort from blankets after his baseball practice. When his little sister was born, his parents became too busy to spend some time with him. Digby has been experiencing changes in his life, and some made him upset.

In Digbys Discoveries, Tena K. Hunt uses the term fruit of the Spirit for Christian values and virtues since the book is intended for children and young adult readers. The author includes basic values and virtues in each story, such as love, peace, gentleness, patience, and many more. In every situation, readers will follow Digby through his journey as he learns to care for his little sister, makes peace with his baseball teammate, and faces a school bully. As Digby discovers the fruit of the spirit, readers will also learn a lesson in each story as each story ends with a bible verse and interactive questions.

Author Bio

Tena K. Hunt is a devoted wife of forty years, a nurturing mother to two wonderful grown children, and a fun-loving Grammy to five beautiful young grandchildren. Her family, whom she loves and adores, has a special place in her heart.

Her caring nature and relatability with children are evident in her various volunteer capacities in the community and abroad. She has been a Make-A-wish volunteer for the past seventeen years. Among other volunteering work, she taught Sunday school and Bible school, helped in her childrens and grandchildrens school classrooms, and had been a Team Mom and Team Grammy for their sports teams. A mission trip to Haiti, where she taught first graders, holds fond memories for her.

A graduate of Juniata High School, Tena retired from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as a human resources manager after thirty-five years of service. She currently enjoys spending time with God, her family, and friends; traveling; reading; and taking walks.

Digbys Discoveries: The Fruit of the Spirit

Author | Tena K. Hunt

Genre | Children and Young Adults

Publisher | Covenant Books, Inc.

Published date | January 26, 2022