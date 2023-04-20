Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs detects two illicit cigarette cases and raids three suspected illicit cigarette storage centres (with photos)

Hong Kong Customs detects two illicit cigarette cases and raids three suspected illicit cigarette storage centres (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs today (April 20) detected two illicit cigarette cases and raided three suspected illicit cigarette storage centres in Sham Shui Po and Fanling. About 1.6 million suspected illicit cigarettes with an estimated market value of about $5.9 million and a duty potential of about $4 million were seized.

In the first case, Customs officers at midnight today conducted an anti-illicit cigarette operation in Sham Shui Po and seized about 870 000 suspected illicit cigarettes inside a sub-divided flat. A 46-year-old man and a 51-year-old man, both claiming to be unemployed, suspected to be connected to the case were arrested. After a follow-up investigation, Customs officers further seized about 120 000 suspected illicit cigarettes in a storage centre in a back alley nearby. During the operation, Customs successfully smashed two suspected illicit cigarette storage centres.

In the second case, Customs officers conducted an anti-illicit cigarette operation in Ping Che, Fanling, at midnight of the same day and seized about 600 000 suspected illicit cigarettes in a metal hut, smashing another suspected illicit cigarette storage centre. Two men, aged 19 and 21, suspected to be connected to the case were arrested. The duo claimed to be unemployed. A light goods vehicle suspected to be used for storing and distributing illicit cigarettes was also detained.

An initial investigation revealed that the three illicit cigarette storage centres involved in the cases were mainly used to supply illicit cigarettes to residents of those districts. Investigations of the two above-mentioned cases are ongoing. Customs will continue to trace the source and flow of the illicit cigarettes. The likelihood of further arrests is not ruled out.

Customs will also continue its risk assessment and intelligence analysis for interception at source as well as through its multipronged enforcement strategy targeting storage, distribution and peddling to spare no effort in combating illicit cigarette activities.



Customs stresses that it is an offence to buy or sell illicit cigarettes. Under the Dutiable Commodities Ordinance, anyone involved in dealing with, possession of, selling or buying illicit cigarettes commits an offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $1 million and imprisonment for two years.



Members of the public may report any suspected illicit cigarette activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk).