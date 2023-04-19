Hong Kong – CE reviews Fire Services passing-out parade (with photos)

CE reviews Fire Services passing-out parade (with photos) *********************************************************



The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, reviewed the Fire Services passing-out parade for 13 station officers, 77 firemen and 53 ambulancemen/ambulancewomen at the Fire and Ambulance Services Academy today (April 19).



Speaking at the parade, Mr Lee commended the Fire Services Department (FSD) personnel for their excellent training and equipment, and the active development of their specialised teams, which have been demonstrating exceptional rescue techniques and efficiency in disasters and incidents.



Mr Lee said that the FSD’s Urban Search and Rescue Team was deployed as members of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region rescue team to quake-stricken areas in Türkiye in February this year, where they participated in the search and rescue operation with the China rescue team. While it was the first time the team had participated in an overseas rescue mission, the team members rescued four people who were trapped, showcasing to the international community their top-level emergency response capabilities.



He added that the FSD and its Mainland counterparts have been maintaining close ties. The FSD has immediately arranged visits to the Mainland after the full resumption of normal travel between Hong Kong and the Mainland. Some graduates at this ceremony were the first batch of trainees to attend the National Studies Course at the Guangdong Fire and Rescue Brigade. This course will also be part of the foundation training for Fire and Ambulance trainees. Later this year, the FSD will also deploy various specialised teams to cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area for technical exchanges, as well as continue to organise more courses and exchange sessions for its Mainland counterparts.



Mr Lee encouraged the graduates to equip themselves well and learn more about their motherland, uphold the professionalism of the FSD, pursue excellence, work together with all sectors of the community to contribute the development and prosperity of Hong Kong and the country.



The parade was followed by a demonstration of firefighting and rescue techniques by the graduates. The 143 graduates will be posted to various fire stations and ambulance depots.