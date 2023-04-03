Hong Kong – Hong Kong Space Museum screens new 3D dome show “Voyager: the Never-Ending Journey 3D” (with photos)

Hong Kong Space Museum screens new 3D dome show “Voyager: the Never-Ending Journey 3D” (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Hong Kong Space Museum is screening a new 3D dome show, “Voyager: the Never-Ending Journey 3D” at its Space Theatre starting from April 1. Audiences will be able to follow space probes Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 launched by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in 1977 to start an interstellar journey and find out the secrets of the farthest planets in the Solar System.



The twin space probes Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 are still navigating in the vast interstellar space. They send back data obtained during their journey to Earth from time to time, enriching human’s understanding of the Universe. Like two bottles thrown into the cosmic ocean, each probe carries a gold-plated record containing images, sounds, greetings and music to manifest the life and culture on Earth. It is hoped that alien civilisation may receive and decode the information therein someday.



The 27-minute show will be screened until September 30. Screening times are 2pm and 6.30pm on weekdays and 12.30pm and 5pm on weekends and public holidays respectively. The Hong Kong Space Museum, located at 10 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, is closed on Tuesdays (except public holidays).



Tickets priced at $24 (front stalls) and $32 (stalls) are now available at the Hong Kong Space Museum Box Office and URBTIX (www.urbtix.hk). For details of the show, please visit hk.space.museum/en_US/web/spm/shows/3d-show/voyager-the-never-ending-journey-3d.html, or call 2721 0226 for enquiries.