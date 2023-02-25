Hong Kong – Regional flag day today

Regional flag day today ***********************



Three charities have been issued Public Subscription Permits to hold flag sales from 7am to 12.30pm today (February 25). They are, on Hong Kong Island, the Hong Kong Catholic Marriage Advisory Council; in Kowloon, People Service Centre Limited; and in the New Territories, the Free Methodist Church of Hong Kong, a spokesman for the Social Welfare Department (SWD) said.

Arrangements have been made with the charities to help people to distinguish among the three flag-selling activities.

Information on the three flag-selling organisations on February 25 is as follows:



Region Name of organisation Colour of collection bag Colour of flag Hong Kong Island The Hong Kong Catholic Marriage Advisory Council Yellow White Kowloon People Service Centre Limited Orange Green New Territories The Free Methodist Church of Hong Kong Yellow Beige



Details of the charitable fund-raising activities, including any updated information, covered by the issued Public Subscription Permits have been published on the GovHK website (www.gov.hk/en/theme/fundraising/search). Permits for flag days containing information on contact methods of the flag-selling organisations and the approved flag-selling activities have also been uploaded to the SWD’s website (www.swd.gov.hk/en/index/site_pubsvc/page_controlofc/sub_flagdays) for reference. For enquiries, please call the SWD’s hotline at 2343 2255, or the designated hotline of the 1823 Call Centre at 3142 2678.

In the case of suspected fraudulent flag day activities, people should not make any donation and should immediately report the matter to the Police, the spokesman added.