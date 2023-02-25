Blooming this spring: Duo travel, city breaks, and relaxing poolside

Key Takeaways

– Excitement about International travel continues to grow, with guests showing a renewed interest in city travel during spring.

– Couples in particular are immersing themselves in the rich cultures of iconic European cities.

– Amazing Pools, Beach and Iconic Cities Categories are the most booked for US travelers during spring 2023.

WEBWIRE – Friday, February 24, 2023

Winter might not be completely over yet, but with temperatures starting to rise and the days getting longer US travelers are already planning their spring break getaways. When it comes to locations, historic cities, small beach towns, and adventure fueled destinations are inciting wanderlust for US guests this spring1.

Rome-mantic international travel is on the rise

Excitement about international travel continues to grow, with guests showing increased interest in city travel this spring. Couples in particular are using spring break as an opportunity to travel across the Atlantic and immerse themselves in the rich cultures of iconic European cities. Below are some of the top trending international destinations US guests are searching for this spring2:

Rome, Italy

Seoul, South Korea

London, United Kingdom

Porto, Portugal

Barcelona, Spain

Dublin, Ireland

Whistler, Canada

Madrid, Spain

Lisbon, Portugal

Paris, France

Local travel sprouts with guests seeking sunshine and poolside relaxation

The city travel trend continues for travelers staying stateside, especially those hosting major sporting events. Home of The Masters golf tournament in early April, Augusta, GA, is our top trending US domestic destination this spring, with Indianapolis, host of the Final Four NCAA championship game also cracking the list. Other trending destinations include the vibrant jazz destination Kansas City and several coastal beach towns, famous for fair weather relaxation3:

Augusta, GA

Kansas City, MO

Virginia Beach, VA

Steamboat Springs, CO

Fort Worth, TX

Tampa, FL

St Petersburg, FL

Indianapolis, IN

Port Aransas, TX

North Myrtle Beach, FL

Trending Categories: Amazing Pools, Beach and Iconic Cities are the most booked for spring in 2023

In May 2022, Airbnb introduced a new way to search designed around Airbnb Categories, making it easy to discover millions of unique homes guests never knew existed.As spring emerges, guests are looking forward to defrosting in the warmer weather and absorbing the history of a foreign city Amazing Pools, Beach and Iconic Cities are the most booked categories for US travelers this spring. However, many travelers are also craving adventure this spring break with Surfing, Skiing, and Golfing also appearing in the list of top 10 most booked categories4.

Spring break without breaking the bank: Most wishlisted affordable stays

Whether youre planning on a solo trip, a romantic getaway, or visiting family and friends spring break getaways dont need to break the bank. On Airbnb our wishlist tool is used by many to save some of their favorite stays and help with planning. This spring, were sharing some of the more affordable wishlisted homes by US travelers in 2022 heres our roundup of the most wishlisted homes among our trending destinations under $1005 to inspire your next trip6:

The New category, a great way to find deals

Another great way to find affordable listings on the platform and save money on your travels this spring is to check the New category that was launched last November and includes homes added to Airbnb within the past 10 weeks. When joining Airbnb, Hosts often set an attractive price to highlight their homes.

1 For both 2022 and 2023, spring bookings or searches on the Airbnb platform are defined as March 1 April 30. Trends data in this report uses data from 2022 with check ins for 2023 spring compared to the previous year.

2 Trending destinations are calculated by the growth in searches in 2022 by Airbnb guests in the US for check-in between March 1, 2023 April 30, 2023, compared to searches in 2021 for checkin between March 1, 2022 thru April 30, 2022.

3 Trending destinations are calculated by the growth in searches by Airbnb guests for checkin between March 1, 2023 April 30, 2023, compared to March 1, 2022 thru April 30, 2022.

4 Most booked Categories for travel during March 1 through April 30, 2023

5 Most wishlisted stays with a daily weekend price under $100, based on future availability as of February 14, 2023 meaning the listing has at least one weekend night at this daily price in the future. Price does not include cleaning fees, taxes or Airbnb fees.

6 Most wishlisted Airbnb listings in the United States from January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022

About AirbnbAirbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to over 4 million Hosts who havewelcomed 1.4 billionguest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and experiences that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way.

