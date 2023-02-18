Hit Gospel Music Show Renewed for Second Season

314484940 102768885985164 3962355428415269098 N

ATLANTA – Feb. 16, 2023 – PRLog — The Red Back Revival Sing-Along Show debut in November of 2022 seemed like any other television show premiere. However, in just a few short weeks Southern Gospel Music fans in the Atlanta area were letting station WATC TV57 know that they were loving the new show! With cards, letters, emails, and calls to the station coming in about the new show Executive Producer Greg West knew that the fans wanted more! Hosted by music industry veteran Charlie Sexton who has played for some of the country’s top gospel music groups the show offers a classic “down home” feel with the original choir made up of singers and musicians from all over the southeastern United States. Focused around the “Red Back” Church Hymnal that is a staple in the majority of churches, large and small, throughout the eastern U.S. each episode features five to seven selections from the hymnal and are performed by the choir. Episodes also feature selections of “Special” or solo singers or musicians. Viewers are encouraged to “sing along” as the verses to the songs are scrolled across the screen. “I was truly shocked when I got the call that God was opening the door for such a great opportunity for a show like The Red Back Revival Sing-Along Show. With many not being able to attend regular church services God is using this show to give them a chance to participate in the services rather than just watching” said Host Charlie Sexton. What was never expected was the overwhelming response from fans! The show which is recorded in studio at WATC TV57 in Atlanta GA had an original 12 episode first season. The show was simulcast in Savannah GA on WHDS TV41, and then syndicated into the Orlando FL area via WTGL TV45. Each episode shares music, songs, comedy, and the history of at least one selection. Joining the cast is Actor and Comedian Joey Thurmond. Joey has appeared in over 50 television shows and movies and is a touring comedian. “It is such a blessing to be a part of this show! Being asked to bring my comedy is literally a dream come true”, said Joey. “Joey’s storytelling comedy style is the perfect pivot point for the show”, said Sexton.

The cast immediately began receiving requests for live performances which are now in negotiation for future dates.

The cast will begin recording Season 2 in April 2023 in Atlanta. The Season 1 finale recently aired and the series will now begin the cycle of repeats until the new season debut. Viewers and fans of the show are encouraged to follow the show via the show’s facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ people/Red-Back- Revival-Sing- Alo…