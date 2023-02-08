LEGO® ICONS The Lord Of The Rings: Rivendell™, The one Lego Set to rule them all

WEBWIRE – Tuesday, February 7, 2023

The LEGO Group, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, today announced the much-anticipated LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell set, inspired by the award-winning film adaptations. This highly detailed, 6,167 piece set features the iconic Elven stronghold from Middle-earth and comes complete with 15 minifigures.

Home to the house of Elrond, Rivendell is a key location in Middle–earth and events of The Lord of the Rings trilogy, as the place where the Fellowship was formed and the quest to destroy the One Ring began.

The LEGO The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell set is packed with fan favourite moments and Easter eggs, and can be built in three sections including;

Section one, featuring:

The Council Ring complete with a semicircular ring of chairs for the council and the plinth where the ring is first revealed and the Fellowship discuss how to destroy it

Frodos Bedroom with a desk and chest where the young hobbit recovers following his rescue by Arwen from the hands of the Nazgl, before being reunited with Bilbo

Elronds study with famous paintings from the history of Middle–earth

Section two, featuring:

An elven tower – featuring five Elven statues of unnamed famous warriors from the past

Second three, featuring:

Gazebo, river and bridge to recreate the scene where the Fellowship departs Rivendell.

The set also comes with 15 minifigures including all nine members of the Fellowship; Gandalf the Grey, all four hobbits (Frodo Baggins, Samwise Gamgee, Merriadoc Merry Brandybuck and Peregrin Pippin Took), Legolas, Gimli, Boromir and Aragorn. They are joined by minifigures of Elrond, Arwen, Bilbo Baggins plus additional elves and a dwarf (Gloin) are also included.

LEGO and The Lord of the Rings fans alike will also receive several new LEGO elements from the world of Middle–earth, including: Bilbos sword, Sting, the broken shards of Narsil, Aragorns ranger sword, Boromirs sword, as well as numerous dwarven axes and elvish blades to ensure the Fellowship are well armed for their quest ahead.

Talking about the set, LEGO Design Master, Mike Psaiki said, We know many of our fans have been anticipating a set like this for a long-time but a great LEGO The Lord of the Rings set is never late, it arrives precisely when it means to! It was important to us that we created something really special in this recreation of Rivendell. We aimed to add as much detail as possible and create an engaging experience throughout the build to delight fans recreating scenes or proudly displaying Elronds home. We are really pleased with the final design and how we have brought Rivendell to life in brick form.

The LEGO The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell set is RRP 429.99/$499.99/499.99 and is available exclusively for LEGO VIP members from 5th-7th March 2023, along with a free Frodo and Golum LEGO Brickheadz set (40630). It is free to become a LEGO VIP member and you can find out more at www.LEGO.com/VIP. From 8th March 2023 the LEGO The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell set will be available at LEGO Retail stores and www.LEGO.com/LOTR.

Notes to Editors

FURTHER PRODUCT INFO: LEGO The Lord of the Rings Rivendell (10316)

Age: 18+

Model measures:

The set measures over 15 in. (39 cm) high, 29.5 in. (75 cm) wide and 19.5 in. (50 cm) deep and splits into 3 sections: the tower, the council ring and the gazebo with river and bridge

Pieces 6,167

Price 499.99 / $499.99 / 429.99

