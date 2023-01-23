Chesapeake Holistic Celebrates 25 Years Serving Annapolis Area Clients

On Monday, February 13, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., the public is invited to celebrate Chesapeake Holistic Health Center’s 25th Anniversary in business. This free event includes a launch of the Center’s redesigned website, as well as a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Liz League from Greater Severna Park and Arnold Chamber of Commerce, and local legislative delegates. All of Chesapeake Holistic’s practitioners will visit with participants at the reception; light food and drinks will be provided.

What: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Website Relaunch & Reception

Where: Chesapeake Holistic, 528 College Parkway, Suite C, Annapolis, MD 21409

When: Monday, February 13, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST

Attendees of CH’s anniversary will be registered to win a Wellness Package for Two, including a 60-minute Health Consult and Reiki Session, an Ionic Foot Detox, and a 30-minute Ondamed Session. Must be present to win.

As part of the Anniversary celebration, Chesapeake Holistic is also offering an Introductory Special: for a reduced $149, choose two of eight select services to use by May 31, 2023.

Center owner Jennifer Salos, MS, CNC reflects on a quarter-century of success: “For 25 years Chesapeake Holistic’s practitioners have supported clients in Anne Arundel County, and surrounding areas, with their wellness needs. What started as a vision, to help friends and family (and myself) improve health through nutrition and lifestyle changes, has grown into a unique array of services that have helped thousands of clients to restore their wellbeing and vitality.”

Sponsor:

Greater Severna Park and Arnold Chamber of Commerce

About Chesapeake Holistic Health Center:

Chesapeake Holistic has served Anne Arundel County, Maryland, and surrounding areas, for 25 years. Our expert wellness practitioners collaborate to provide integrative services for each client’s specific physical, emotional, and mental health needs. Our distinctive offerings combine science-based technology with a holistic approach for individualized wellness: Nutrition and Functional Health, ONDAMED®, Acupuncture, BioClear Sensitivity Treatments, The Body Code®, The Emotion Code®, Therapeutic Massage, Reiki, Lifestyle Coaching, Craniosacral Therapy, Yoga, Nidra Meditation, and Ionic Foot Detox Baths. web: chesapeakeholistic.com