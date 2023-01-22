Hong Kong – FEHD orders Causeway Bay restaurant to suspend business for 14 days

FEHD orders Causeway Bay restaurant to suspend business for 14 days *******************************************************************



The Director of Food and Environmental Hygiene has ordered a restaurant in Causeway Bay to suspend business for 14 days as the operator repeatedly breached the Food Business Regulation (FBR) by extending the business area illegally.



The restaurant, located on the ground floor of 23A Haven Street, Causeway Bay, was ordered to suspend business from today (January 21) to February 3.



“During last April and October, two convictions for the above-mentioned breach were recorded against the restaurant. A total fine of $12,000 was levied by the court and 30 demerit points were registered against the licensee under the department’s demerit points system. The contraventions resulted in the 14-day licence suspension,” a spokesman for the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) said.



The licensee of the restaurant had a record of two convictions for the same offence in May and September 2021. A total fine of $10,200 was levied and 30 demerit points were also registered, leading to a licence suspension for seven days in November 2021.



The spokesman reminded licensees of food premises to comply with the FBR or their licences could be suspended or cancelled.



Licensed food premises are required to exhibit a sign, at a conspicuous place near the main entrance, indicating that the premises have been licensed. A list of licensed food premises is available on the FEHD’s website (www.fehd.gov.hk/english/licensing/index.html).