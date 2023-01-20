Mike Melvin’s New Book, “Inspirations from My Mother,” is a Faith-Based Memoir That Centers Around the Author’s Pursuit of His Dreams That His Mother Helped to Cultivate

Fulton Books author Mike Melvin, a proud grandfather who holds a doctor of business administration in supply chain management and logistics from Liberty University and was previously a teacher of physics, math, and chemistry in Cameroon, has completed his most recent book, “Inspirations from My Mother: A Journey of Faith and Endurance: An Autobiography”: a profound memoir that follows the author as he overcame every trial life threw at him by relying on his faith in God and encouragement from his mother.

“Inspirations from My Mother, a Journey of Faith and Endurance: An Autobiography” is an epic journey of faith and endurance of a little boy born into a polygamous family in the village of Lekong in the deep hinterland of the rainforest of Cameroon, with big dreams instilled in him by his mother.

Growing up in a poor polygamous family, the author depended solely on his mother for everything, but his mother went blind during his first year in secondary school and died during his first year in high school. Though his mother was blind and dead, Dr. Mike refused to give up on himself and endured every obstacle, faced his challenges, and built faith in God from his teenage years through adulthood to become the highly educated, family-loving, and responsible individual today due to the inspirations from his mother.

Published by Fulton Books, Mike Melvin’s book will reveal to readers how the author refused to give up on being a man of faith and a loving husband and father to his family despite the obstacles in his path because of the incredible impact his mother had on his values.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Inspirations from My Mother: A Journey of Faith and Endurance: An Autobiography” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.