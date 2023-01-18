Wilson Joel Off to A Great Start After Featuring at the NBPA (National Basketball Players Association) HQ, New York

Award Winning Music Producer, Wilson Joel, serenades NBPA COO’s team connect meeting as his sounds set the ambience for the year’s first Meet.

Wilson Joel, AKA “Music Magnate”, is fast becoming a household name as he features at the NBPA (National Basketball Players Association) in New York. He made an appearance at the just concluded COO TEAM CONNECT, a meeting characterized with an ambience of reflection, strenghtening, encouraging and most of all; visualizing for a year of more impact. According to their website of the NBPA, “The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) is the union for current professional basketball players in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Established in 1954, the NBPA mission is to ensure that the rights of NBA players are protected and that every conceivable measure is taken to assist players in maximizing their opportunities and achieving their goals, both on and off the court.”

It was not only important for there to be a professionally laid back atmosphere, but it was also important to have the best to execute the vision of a memorable First TEAM CONNECT. Recognizing his prowess and experience, most especially for his mastery of the piano, he was brought on to set the ambience with his Music Direction and playing on the grand piano in the basketball court of the NBPA.

At some point in the beautiful evening, one of the COO Ms.Phyllis Gaston was seen singing a song “champion” by Carrie Underwood. That was another memorable moment created by Wilson Joel and the whole team sang along.

With the great strides and decades long impact with viable engagements under Wilson Joel’s belt, it is no wonder why his services were engaged for such a reputable organization that represents over 450 basketball player in and from 41 countries of the world; with a long-standing reputation of over 65 years.

There is no doubt Wilson Joel is a name to look out for in the music and entertainment industry on a global level.

