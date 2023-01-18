10 Premium Top-Level Domains (TLDs) are now For Sale by Money Smart Publishing

Industry: Internet

Money Smart Publishing announced it will offer for sale 10 aged and premium domain (TLDs) on the marketplace.

Bellaire, MI (PRUnderground) January 17th, 2023

Customers can purchase the following domains:

CryptoCurrency Related Bundled Domain Names:

Sold Together

AssetTokenisation.com (spelled with S)

AssetTokenization.com (spelled with Z)

Sold Together

TokenisationOfAssets.com (spelled with S)

TokenizationOfAssets.com (spelled with Z)

Sold Together

TokenisationOfAsset.com (spelled with S)

TokenizationOfAsset.com (spelled with Z)

Finance and Money Management Related Domain Names:

LowFixedRateCreditCards.com

MoneySmartBoomers.com

MoneySmartSeniors.com

PrivateMoneyManagement.com

The company anticipates the announcement of the availability of these premium top-level-domains (TLDs) will assist the buyers to increase their online presence and corporate brands.

“It’s always exciting to offer TLDs to the market. Many of the domains in our portfolio have been age 5+ years and are ideal for SEO purpose and keyword specific organic traffic.”

These domains are available on AfterNic.com or the GoDaddy.com domain auction site.