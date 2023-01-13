The First Major Boxing Game in a Decade Launches Into Steam Early Access on January 31st

The authentic boxing experience will feature an awesome roster of licensed fighters including Tyson Fury, Canelo Alvarez and Katie Taylor

Sheffield, UK. – WEBWIRE – Thursday, January 12, 2023

Steel City Interactive (SCI) is proud to announce the Early Access start for Undisputed, the first major boxing title in a decade. Undisputed aims to be the most authentic boxing experience to date and will enter the Early Access phase on Steam on January 31st, 2023. Undisputed packs a punch with stunning visuals, a revolutionary footwork system and deep strategy. With over 60 different punches, voiceovers from legendary referees and commentators and support from the world of boxing, Undisputed intends to live up to its name and become the king of boxing games. For the Early Access phase, the game will feature a roster of over 50 playable characters including Tyson Fury, Canelo Alvarez, Deontay Wilder, Katie Taylor and a fully-fledged womens division across 6 unique fight locations, including a large arena, and Coldwells gym. Players can enjoy Undisputed offline against friends or AI opponents or they can go online to compete for a place on the leaderboards. To ensure true authenticity of Undisputed, Sheffield-based developer Steel City Interactive is partnering with all the heavy-weight brands in boxing, including the World Boxing Council, the British Boxing Board of Control, Empire and many more. Key Features:

Revolutionary footwork mechanics, including a Loose Movement modifier to help players move around the ring with ease.

More than 60 individual punches. Players can punch from multiple angles, feint to set up a trap and counter.

All the tools needed to be a defensive wizard. Players can slip punches, weave, dodge and block.

Physics-driven interactions punches can sometimes go around or even through the guard.

Up close and personal inside fighting like never before.

Players wanting to step into the ring can do so by signing up for the Early Access via the Undisputed Steam page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1451190/Undisputed/ ​For more information about Undisputed, please visit press.plaion.com or https://playundisputed.com/ And follow: Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/PlayUndisputed

Twitter:https://twitter.com/PlayUndisputed

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/Undisputed_SCI

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4Kr4OiJRVKQMLL4v0DLxfA

TikTok:https://www.tiktok.com/@playundisputed

Steam:https://store.steampowered.com/app/1451190/

Discord: https://discord.gg/3enHywe8Er #BecomeUndisputed

About Steel City InteractiveSheffield-based Steel City Interactive (SCI) was founded in 2020 by Ash Habib, along with his brothers Asif and Asad. Formed around the idea of creating the first major, new boxing game in over a decade. The rapidly growing studio now employs 34 people and has partnerships with the world of boxings leading companies including the WBC, Ring Magazine, CompuBox, BoxRec and many other prestigious boxing organisations. During development SCI has created innovative, proprietary technology to bring the world of boxing to life like never before.About PLAIONPLAION is a leading independent developer and producer of games and entertainment products, with nine development studios and five publishing units based all over the world. Founded in 1994 as Koch Media, PLAION offers a unique breadth of services and solutions, dynamically growing its business to push ourselves and our partners to the forefront in all the segments we operate in.

PLAION runs a multi-label strategy, with fully owned publishing units, such as Deep Silver, Prime Matter, Milestone, Vertigo Games and Ravenscourt, publishing games for consoles, PC and VR platforms across all physical and digital channels.

Additionally – as a global publishing partner – PLAION has formed long-term multinational publishing collaborations with numerous game publishers including Activision Blizzard, Bethesda, Capcom, Focus Multimedia, Giants Software, Koei Tecmo, Paradox, Sega, SNK, Square Enix, Techland, THQ Nordic, Tripwire, Warner Bros and many others.

With its parent company in Hfen, Austria – and the HQ in Munich, Germany – PLAION owns local publishing companies in Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Australia, the United States as well as Japan and Hong Kong.

PLAION owns nine game development studios: Deep Silver Dambuster Studios (Nottingham, UK), Fishlabs (Hamburg, DE), Warhorse Studios (Prague, CZ), Milestone (Milan, IT), Voxler (Paris, FR) , DigixArt (Montpellier, FR), Flying Wild Hog (Warsaw, Krakw, Rzeszw, PL), Free Radical Design (Nottingham, UK) and Vertigo Games (Rotterdam, Amsterdam, NL). Additionally, PLAION collaborates with numerous independent development studios around the world.

Part of PLAION is also PLAION PICTURES, a leading independent film distributor in Europe with a library of more than 1.400 titles. Further business operations include Sola Media, a sales agency and production company for family entertainment, Spotfilm Networx, a multi-channel streaming network, and a sub-label dedicated to Japanese animation.

PLAION also owns the leading video game merchandise company DPI Merchandising (Denver, Roseburg, USA and Munich, DE) and a Quality Assurance Facility in Olomouc, CZ.

PLAION is an Embracer Group company.