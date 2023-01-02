IG Design Group Americas, Inc. Announces the Introduction of NFL Custom Licensed Ribbon

WEBWIRE – Sunday, January 1, 2023

Design Group Americas Inc., in partnership with Turner Licensing and the Goods Not For Resale division, announced a new line of Custom licensed NFL Ribbons. These made-to-order ribbons offer a new way for florists, packaging, or event planners to help customers celebrate their favorite teams.

We are very excited to announce that the Goods Not For Resale division is introducing NFL licensed ribbon in 2023 with 12 NFL teams. This licensing opportunity expands our line of ribbons that helps create a fun and stylish way to decorate, says Nichole Lasecki-Scalia, Senior Director of Sales at IG Design Group Americas, Inc. We believe this is a win for our customers and football fans alike.

The customized Satin Acetate ribbons, printed in the USA, will be available in 1 and 2 sizes, with different artwork for each size. The licensed teams include:

Dallas Cowboys

Seattle Seahawks

Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New England Patriots

Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

The custom-licensed ribbon is available starting today and comes in various price points. For more information on the licensed ribbon, call Lion Ribbon Customer Service at (800) 551-5466 or Berwick/Offray Customer Service at (800) 237‑9425.

About Design Group Americas, Inc.

Design Group Americas, our parent company, is committed to offering the best portfolio of ribbons, bows, floral packaging, and accessories designed to fit all your needs! Berwick, Offray, Lion, and Hampshire brands are one of North Americas largest decorative ribbons and packaging manufacturers! For over 100 years, we proudly continued the Made in USA tradition with many of our ribbons, bows, and Hampshire wraps. We are delighted to offer a broad range of products at an exceptional value. Learn more at www.dgamericas.com.

About Turner Licensing

Turner Licensing is an industry leader with over 20 years of experience in licensed sports/entertainment calendars, stationery, and gift products. Our long-term licensing partners include the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, select colleges and universities, Realtree and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Offering 200-plus teams in over 20 distinctive formats, Turner is known for its superior, exclusive sports products. Turner Licensing is a LANG Companies, Inc. brand, a division of IG Design Group Americas.

