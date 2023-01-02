Childress Ink Welcomes Executive Literary Agent Diana Vilic

Diana Vilic comes to the Childress Ink team with 10-years agency experience, and her arrival strongly complements our goals to share our love of books, the writing process, and helping develop and share works of excellence.

“This announcement has been long-anticipated,” says Childress Ink owner and founder, Kim Childress. “Working with authors and publishers in an agenting capacity is only one role of a product development company, and having Diana Vilic on board enables the development of more Childress Ink titles.”

Also an author, Diana understands the process of publishing and is able to guide clients to achieving goals while creating the best work possible. “We writers work in blood, sweat and tears,” says Childress. “As authors ourselves, we know and understand the publishing process, which can be painful at times. We also believe in and encourage our clients to persevere in their passions.”

As executive agent, Diana’s extensive marketing & PR background strongly complements project development and client branding, from conceptualization to shelf and beyond.

About

Childress Ink

A product development company in publishing

founded by award-winning editor, author, speaker, and reviewer, Kim Childress, whose publications include Find Your Future in Art, Childress Ink, Book Reviews, Girls’ Life, “Must-Read” column, plus 100s of additional books, articles and short stories for children and adults. Childress Ink began as a book review site to share books that couldn’t fit in Girls’ Life, from there a freelance editing service and author site, eventually evolving into an employee-owned product development company. Since its founding in 2014, Childress Ink has helped produce over 40 titles – and counting. With the addition of an affiliate bookstore, Ink-a-Dink.com. Learn more at ChildressInk.com.

Diana Vilic:

Author, poet and editor, Diana Vilic comes from an advertising and literary background, bringing nearly ten-years agency experience, not only representing authors, but guiding them in their personal and professional goals. Diana is currently completing her BS in Behavioral Science, and she is also pursuing interior design–but that is another story. Follow Diana on her website, DianaVilic.com.

Media Contact: Kim Childress, kim@childressink.com