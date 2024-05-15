AGS Teams Up with Chilean Gymnastics Powerhouse, MMGYMSISTERS, to Champion Healthy Living

AGS, a boutique brand management and agency headquartered in San Francisco, CA, announced a new partnership with Marimar and Madison Banus, the acclaimed Chilean gymnasts known as the MMGYMSISTERS. This collaboration focuses on promoting healthy lifestyles and fostering a positive approach to overcoming life’s challenges.

The MMGYMSISTERS have cultivated a devoted following, exceeding 130,000 fans, through their candid discussions about overcoming serious injuries and their unwavering commitment to healthy living. Their extensive social media reach, exceeding 1.81 million users, positions them as influential figures for brands targeting health-conscious, travel-enthusiastic, and wellness-oriented consumers.

“We are delighted to partner with Marimar and Madison,” said Pedro Gutierrez, Spokeperson at AGS. “Their dedication to well-being and their remarkable ability to connect with audiences perfectly aligns with our agency’s core mission.”

The MMGYMSISTERS boast a proven track record of success with established brands like Walmart and Optimum Nutrition, demonstrating their effectiveness in promoting products and services to their health-focused audience. Their message emphasizes attainable fitness goals, a balanced mindset, and overall well-being, resonating with those seeking a holistic approach to wellness.

About AGS

