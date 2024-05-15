IIA San Jose Celebrates Internal Audit Awareness Month with Proclamation from California Santa Clara County

In celebration of Internal Audit Awareness Month, the IIA San Jose Chapter held an event that gathered professionals and volunteers to recognize the significant role of internal auditors in ensuring integrity, risk mitigation, and operational efficiency in various industries.

Supervisor Otto Lee from California’s County of Santa Clara and Board Member David Coulombe from IIA San Jose Chapter delivered keynote speeches highlighting the importance of IIA in promoting organizational resilience and sustainability in dynamic business landscapes.

The event culminated with the presentation of a proclamation letter from Supervisor Otto Lee, acknowledging the vital contributions of internal auditors in promoting trust and economic stability.

Board Member and Advocacy Chair, David Coulombe, accepted the proclamation on behalf of the chapter and volunteers, recognizing the exceptional contributions of various individuals, including Sakthiswaran Rangaraju, Mellanie Ong, DJ Mai, Meetu Gupta, Yiru Zhou, Mia Grosul, Dorothy Xiao, Lin Zhao, Jing Tan, Swati Daniel, Calli Carson, Tanvi Joshi, Sumit Pal, Lady Michelle Valdez, Alex Kim, Richard Mu, Saradha R., Sherly Dapito, Lav Pachauri, Sonay Pais, Jonathan Liu, Paul Baysa, Wickey Wang, Lisa Lichtwardt, Albert Bletran Jr., and Natasha Fernandez.

The IIA San Jose Chapter took the opportunity to thank its volunteers for their dedication and support in organizing the event. Their contributions and commitment to advancing the field of internal audit are truly commendable.

The IIA San Jose Chapter remains committed to promoting internal audit excellence, with the support of its chapter sponsors, including AuditBoard, Workiva, Crowe, RGP Grant Thornton LLP, CrossCountry Consulting, and SOAProjects, Inc.

The Board Members of IIA San Jose, including Alisanne Allen, Jonathan Jayasinghe, Carol Lee, Charles Joseph, Katerina Delgado, Urmi Vora, Parth Jhaveri, Grace Wu, Jonathan Jayasinghe, Ray Cheung, Farah Faruqui, Charmaine Wilson, Gennadiy Vernikov, Colin Onita, Emre Alpargun, Jonathan Healey, Andrew Wheatly, and Shakeel Khan, reaffirmed their commitment to promoting internal audit excellence and fostering trust across industries.