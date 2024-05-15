NCBCP Unity 2024 “Power of the Ballot” National Campaign and Tour, Mobilized Voters for Maryland Early Voting and Presidential Primary Election

The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP), along with 38 additional partnering organizations recently launch Unity 2024 Maryland “Power of the Ballot” Statewide GOTV Tour. With a relentless commitment to ensuring Black voices are heard, the campaign boldly declares, “We Will Not Be Erased!” The Unity 2024 Campaign is focused on empowering Black communities to use their voting power to win on issues they are concerned about, protect their rights & freedoms and protect our democracy from peril.

“We are in critical times. The 2024 Presidential Election will determine what kind of nation our children will inherit and if we will have the ability to leverage the power of the black vote to win our fight for voting rights, reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights, workers’ rights, affirmative action, teach black history, protect public education and the environment, build black businesses and more!” shared, President & CEO of NCBCP and National Convener of the Black Women’s Roundtable. “Voting is the foundation of our democracy, elections are where our voices are amplified, our futures are shaped, and our power is realized,” said Campbell.

The Unity 2024 “Power of the Ballot” Campaign included a series of events across the state with canvassing, phone banking, virtual town halls and press conferences in Prince George’s County and Baltimore, MD.

NCBCP aims to eradicate barriers that have historically disenfranchised Black voters. Through strategic organizing initiatives such as neighborhood canvassing, rallies, town halls, phone banking, voter registration community listening sessions, town hall meetings, neighborhood canvassing, and voter registrations, the “Power of the Ballot” campaign emphasizes the importance of voter education, registration and participation in every election.

The Maryland leg of the tour will featured an intergenerational group of national and state-based leaders, activists, and community organizers–all rallying together virtually and in person to reinforce the message that every voice and vote matters.

The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation is a dedicated advocate for the rights and empowerment of Black communities. Through various initiatives and programs, NCBCP works to ensure equal representation, civic engagement, economic empowerment and the protection of voting rights for all.