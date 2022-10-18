Hong Kong – Volume and price statistics of external merchandise trade in August 2022

Volume and price statistics of external merchandise trade in August 2022 ************************************************************************



Further to the external merchandise trade statistics in value terms for August 2022 released earlier on, the Census and Statistics Department (C&SD) released today (October 18) the volume and price statistics of external merchandise trade for that month.







In August 2022, the volume of Hong Kong’s total exports of goods and imports of goods decreased by 20.5% and 22.1% respectively over August 2021.







Comparing the first eight months of 2022 with the same period in 2021, the volume of Hong Kong’s total exports of goods and imports of goods decreased by 10.4% and 10.2% respectively.







Comparing the three-month period ending August 2022 with the preceding three months on a seasonally adjusted basis, the volume of total exports of goods and imports of goods decreased by 4.6% and 4.9% respectively.







Changes in volume of external merchandise trade are derived from changes in external merchandise trade value with the effect of price changes discounted.







Comparing August 2022 with August 2021, the prices of total exports of goods and imports of goods increased by 8.4% and 8.0% respectively.







As regards price changes in the first eight months of 2022 over the same period in 2021, the prices of total exports of goods and imports of goods increased by 9.0% and 9.2% respectively.







Price changes in external merchandise trade are reflected by changes in unit value indices of external merchandise trade, which are compiled based on average unit values or, for certain commodities, specific price data.







The terms of trade index is derived from the ratio of price index of total exports of goods to that of imports of goods. Compared with the same periods in 2021, the index increased by 0.3% in August 2022, whereas it decreased by 0.2% in the first eight months of 2022.





Changes in the unit value and volume of total exports of goods by main destination are shown in Table 1.





Comparing August 2022 with August 2021, declines were recorded for the total export volume to the mainland of China (the Mainland) (-26.9%) and the USA (-14.0%). On the other hand, the total export volume to Taiwan (7.9%), India (15.1%) and Korea (50.4%) increased.







Over the same period of comparison, the total export prices to all main destinations increased: the Mainland (10.0%), Taiwan (9.3%), the USA (8.9%), India (4.0%) and Korea (2.7%).







Changes in the unit value and volume of imports of goods by main supplier are shown in Table 2.





Comparing August 2022 with August 2021, declines were recorded for the import volume from all main suppliers: Korea (-34.6%), the Mainland (-32.6%), Japan (-22.4%), Singapore (-15.9%) and Taiwan (-8.9%).







Over the same period of comparison, the import prices from all main suppliers increased: the Mainland (12.3%), Korea (7.4%), Taiwan (5.8%), Singapore (2.1%) and Japan (1.9%).







Further information







Details of the above statistics are published in the August 2022 issue of “Hong Kong Merchandise Trade Index Numbers”. Users can download the publication at the website of the C&SD (www.censtatd.gov.hk/en/EIndexbySubject.html?pcode=B1020006&scode=230).







Enquiries on merchandise trade indices may be directed to the Trade Analysis Section (1) of the C&SD (Tel: 2582 4918).