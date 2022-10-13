CONSUMER PRICE INDEX NUMBERS ON BASE 2012=100 FOR RURAL,

The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is releasing All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for the month of September 2022 (Provisional) in this press note. CPIs for Sub-Groups and Groups for both All India and all States/UTs are also being released.


2. The Price data are collected from selected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of September 2022, NSO collected prices from 99.9% villages and 97.8% urban Markets while the Market-wise prices reported therein were 89.5% for rural and 92.1% for urban.


3. All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e. September 2022 over September 2021), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:


All India Inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI








Indices

Sep. 2022 (Prov.)

Aug. 2022 (Final)

Sep. 2021

Rural

Urban

Combd.

Rural

Urban

Combd.

Rural

Urban

Combd.

CPI (General)

7.56

7.27

7.41

7.15

6.72

7.00

4.13

4.57

4.35

CFPI

8.53

8.65

8.60

7.60

7.55

7.62

0.69

0.67

0.68


 Notes: Prov.  – Provisional, Combd. – Combined


4.          Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:


Monthly changes (%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI: September, 2022 over August,2022









Indices

Rural

Urban

Combined

Index Value

% Change

Index Value

% Change

Index Value

% Change

Sep.22

Aug.22

Sep.22

Aug.22

Sep.22

Aug.22

CPI (General)

176.4

175.3

0.63

174.1

173.1

0.58

175.3

174.3

0.57

CFPI

174.4

172.7

0.98

180.8

179.5

0.72

176.7

175.1

0.91


 Note: Figures of September 2022 are provisional.


Next date of release: 14th November 2022 (Monday) for October 2022.




List of Annex









Annex

Title

I

All-India General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for August 2022 (Final) and September 2022 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined

II

All-India inflation rates (%) for General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for September 2022 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined

III

General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for August 2022 (Final) and September 2022 (Provisional)

IV

Year-on-year inflation rates (%) of major States for Rural, Urban and Combined for September 2022 (Provisional)




Annex I


All-India General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for August 2022 (Final) and September 2022 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined


(Base: 2012=100)



































Group Code

Sub-group Code

Description

Rural

Urban

Combined

Weights

Aug. 22 Index


(Final)

Sep. 22 Index


(Prov.)

Weights

Aug. 22 Index


(Final)

Sep. 22 Index


(Prov.)

Weights

Aug. 22 Index


(Final)

Sep. 22 Index


(Prov.)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

(12)

1.1.01

Cereals and products

12.35

159.5

162.8

6.59

162.1

164.9

9.67

160.3

163.5

1.1.02

Meat and fish

4.38

204.1

206.8

2.73

210.9

213.6

3.61

206.5

209.2

1.1.03

Egg

0.49

168.3

169.0

0.36

170.6

170.9

0.43

169.2

169.7

1.1.04

Milk and products

7.72

167.9

169.6

5.33

168.4

170.0

6.61

168.1

169.7

1.1.05

Oils and fats

4.21

198.1

194.2

2.81

182.5

179.3

3.56

192.4

188.7

1.1.06

Fruits

2.88

169.2

164.1

2.90

177.1

167.4

2.89

172.9

165.6

1.1.07

Vegetables

7.46

173.1

176.8

4.41

213.1

220.3

6.04

186.7

191.6

1.1.08

Pulses and products

2.95

167.1

169.0

1.73

167.3

169.2

2.38

167.2

169.1

1.1.09

Sugar and Confectionery

1.70

120.2

120.8

0.97

122.2

123.1

1.36

120.9

121.6

1.1.10

Spices

3.11

195.6

199.2

1.79

189.7

193.5

2.50

193.6

197.3

1.2.11

Non-alcoholic beverages

1.37

174.8

175.4

1.13

160.5

161.0

1.26

168.8

169.4

1.1.12

Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.

5.56

184.0

184.8

5.54

188.9

190.3

5.55

186.3

187.4

1

Food and beverages

54.18

173.9

175.5

36.29

180.4

181.7

45.86

176.3

177.8

2

Pan, tobacco and intoxicants

3.26

193.7

194.5

1.36

198.7

199.7

2.38

195.0

195.9

3.1.01

Clothing

6.32

183.2

184.7

4.72

173.7

175.1

5.58

179.5

180.9

3.1.02

Footwear

1.04

181.7

183.4

0.85

160.0

161.7

0.95

172.7

174.4

3

Clothing and footwear

7.36

183.0

184.5

5.57

171.6

173.0

6.53

178.5

179.9

4

Housing

21.67

169.0

169.5

10.07

169.0

169.5

5

Fuel and light

7.94

179.1

179.7

5.58

178.4

179.2

6.84

178.8

179.5

6.1.01

Household goods and services

3.75

172.3

173.6

3.87

164.2

165.1

3.80

168.5

169.6

6.1.02

Health

6.83

179.4

180.2

4.81

172.6

173.7

5.89

176.8

177.7

6.1.03

Transport and communication

7.60

166.6

166.9

9.73

157.7

158.2

8.59

161.9

162.3

6.1.04

Recreation and amusement

1.37

169.3

170.0

2.04

165.1

165.8

1.68

166.9

167.6

6.1.05

Education

3.46

175.7

176.2

5.62

169.9

170.8

4.46

172.3

173.0

6.1.06

Personal care and effects

4.25

171.1

170.8

3.47

171.4

171.1

3.89

171.2

170.9

6

Miscellaneous

27.26

172.6

173.1

29.53

165.4

166.1

28.32

169.1

169.7

General Index (All Groups)

100.00

175.3

176.4

100.00

173.1

174.1

100.00

174.3

175.3

Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI)

47.25

172.7

174.4

29.62

179.5

180.8

39.06

175.1

176.7


Notes:


  1. Prov. : Provisional.

  2. CFPI : Out of 12 sub-groups contained in ‘Food and Beverages’ group, CFPI is based on ten sub-groups, excluding ‘Non-alcoholic beverages’ and ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.’.

  3. – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.




Annex II


All-India year-on-year inflation rates (%) for General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for September 2022 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined


(Base: 2012=100)



































Group Code

Sub-group Code

Description

Rural

Urban

Combined

Sep. 21 Index


(Final)

Sep. 22


Index


(Prov.)

Inflation Rate


(%)

Sep. 21 Index


(Final)

Sep. 22


Index


(Prov.)

Inflation Rate


(%)

Sep. 21 Index


(Final)

Sep. 22


Index


(Prov.)

Inflation Rate


(%)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

(12)
 

1.1.01

Cereals and products

145.4

162.8

11.97

149.3

164.9

10.45

146.6

163.5

11.53
 

1.1.02

Meat and fish

202.1

206.8

2.33

207.4

213.6

2.99

204.0

209.2

2.55
 

1.1.03

Egg

172.0

169.0

-1.74

174.1

170.9

-1.84

172.8

169.7

-1.79
 

1.1.04

Milk and products

158.0

169.6

7.34

159.1

170.0

6.85

158.4

169.7

7.13
 

1.1.05

Oils and fats

195.5

194.2

-0.66

175.0

179.3

2.46

188.0

188.7

0.37
 

1.1.06

Fruits

152.7

164.1

7.47

161.2

167.4

3.85

156.7

165.6

5.68
 

1.1.07

Vegetables

151.4

176.8

16.78

183.5

220.3

20.05

162.3

191.6

18.05
 

1.1.08

Pulses and products

163.9

169.0

3.11

164.5

169.2

2.86

164.1

169.1

3.05
 

1.1.09

Sugar and Confectionery

119.3

120.8

1.26

120.4

123.1

2.24

119.7

121.6

1.59
 

1.1.10

Spices

170.1

199.2

17.11

166.2

193.5

16.43

168.8

197.3

16.88
 

1.2.11

Non-alcoholic beverages

168.3

175.4

4.22

154.8

161.0

4.01

162.7

169.4

4.12
 

1.1.12

Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.

172.8

184.8

6.94

175.1

190.3

8.68

173.9

187.4

7.76

1

  

Food and beverages

162.1

175.5

8.27

167.3

181.7

8.61

164.0

177.8

8.41

2

  

Pan, tobacco and intoxicants

190.5

194.5

2.10

196.5

199.7

1.63

192.1

195.9

1.98
 

3.1.01

Clothing

167.7

184.7

10.14

159.8

175.1

9.57

164.6

180.9

9.90
 

3.1.02

Footwear

163.6

183.4

12.10

143.6

161.7

12.60

155.3

174.4

12.30

3

  

Clothing and footwear

167.1

184.5

10.41

157.4

173.0

9.91

163.3

179.9

10.17

4

  

Housing

162.1

169.5

4.57

162.1

169.5

4.57

5

  

Fuel and light

163.7

179.7

9.77

160.8

179.2

11.44

162.6

179.5

10.39
 

6.1.01

Household goods and services

161.3

173.6

7.63

153.3

165.1

7.70

157.5

169.6

7.68
 

6.1.02

Health

171.9

180.2

4.83

162.8

173.7

6.70

168.4

177.7

5.52
 

6.1.03

Transport and communication

157.8

166.9

5.77

150.5

158.2

5.12

154.0

162.3

5.39
 

6.1.04

Recreation and amusement

162.7

170.0

4.49

153.9

165.8

7.73

157.7

167.6

6.28
 

6.1.05

Education

168.5

176.2

4.57

160.3

170.8

6.55

163.7

173.0

5.68
 

6.1.06

Personal care and effects

160.2

170.8

6.62

159.6

171.1

7.21

160.0

170.9

6.81

6

  

Miscellaneous

163.8

173.1

5.68

156.0

166.1

6.47

160.0

169.7

6.06

General Index (All Groups)

164.0

176.4

7.56

162.3

174.1

7.27

163.2

175.3

7.41

Consumer Food Price Index

160.7

174.4

8.53

166.4

180.8

8.65

162.7

176.7

8.60








Notes:


  1. Prov.              : Provisional.

  2. –     : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.




Annex III


General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for August 2022 (Final) and September 2022 (Provisional)


(Base: 2012=100)












































Sl. No.

Name of the State/UT

Rural

Urban

Combined

Weights

Aug. 22 Index


(Final)

Sep. 22 Index


(Prov.)

Weights

Aug. 22 Index


(Final)

Sep. 22 Index


(Prov.)

Weights

Aug. 22 Index


(Final)

Sep. 22 Index


(Prov.)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

1

Andhra Pradesh

5.40

175.8

178.2

3.64

179.8

181.9

4.58

177.3

179.6

2

Arunachal Pradesh

0.14

182.6

182.8

0.06

0.10

182.6

182.8

3

Assam

2.63

180.7

181.1

0.79

176.0

175.1

1.77

179.7

179.9

4

Bihar

8.21

169.1

170.9

1.62

176.8

177.2

5.14

170.2

171.8

5

Chhattisgarh

1.68

171.8

173.4

1.22

167.8

169.2

1.46

170.3

171.8

6

Delhi

0.28

165.4

165.8

5.64

165.2

165.1

2.77

165.2

165.1

7

Goa

0.14

173.3

170.4

0.25

167.0

167.1

0.19

169.4

168.4

8

Gujarat

4.54

172.5

172.1

6.82

165.4

165.5

5.60

168.5

168.4

9

Haryana

3.30

172.6

173.3

3.35

168.0

168.6

3.32

170.4

171.1

10

Himachal Pradesh

1.03

164.5

164.8

0.26

169.6

170.7

0.67

165.4

165.9

11

Jharkhand

1.96

169.4

171.8

1.39

176.0

176.8

1.69

171.9

173.7

12

Karnataka

5.09

173.5

175.2

6.81

180.1

181.1

5.89

177.0

178.4

13

Kerala

5.50

179.7

180.8

3.46

177.7

178.5

4.55

179.0

180.0

14

Madhya Pradesh

4.93

175.6

176.5

3.97

177.2

178.0

4.48

176.3

177.1

15

Maharashtra

8.25

177.2

177.8

18.86

168.9

169.4

13.18

171.7

172.2

16

Manipur

0.23

193.8

191.2

0.12

172.8

171.3

0.18

187.2

184.9

17

Meghalaya

0.28

164.5

164.1

0.15

170.4

170.8

0.22

166.3

166.2

18

Mizoram

0.07

183.5

185.3

0.13

171.3

171.6

0.10

176.1

176.9

19

Nagaland

0.14

184.6

185.6

0.12

172.6

173.5

0.13

179.5

180.5

20

Odisha

2.93

175.8

177.5

1.31

168.8

170.6

2.18

173.8

175.6

21

Punjab

3.31

171.2

171.3

3.09

163.0

163.5

3.21

167.5

167.8

22

Rajasthan

6.63

171.3

172.2

4.23

170.1

170.6

5.51

170.9

171.6

23

Sikkim

0.06

191.5

192.0

0.03

176.9

177.5

0.05

186.7

187.3

24

Tamil Nadu

5.55

177.5

180.3

9.20

178.0

180.8

7.25

177.8

180.6

25

Telangana

3.16

185.8

187.4

4.41

179.9

181.8

3.74

182.6

184.3

26

Tripura

0.35

189.6

192.2

0.14

182.5

183.3

0.25

187.8

189.9

27

Uttar Pradesh

14.83

173.4

174.2

9.54

174.3

174.5

12.37

173.7

174.3

28

Uttarakhand

1.06

171.9

172.3

0.73

172.6

173.1

0.91

172.2

172.6

29

West Bengal

6.99

183.3

184.8

7.20

179.5

181.5

7.09

181.5

183.2

30

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

0.05

186.9

189.9

0.07

168.6

169.2

0.06

177.6

179.4

31

Chandigarh

0.02

171.5

172.5

0.34

164.0

164.6

0.17

164.4

165.0

32

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

0.02

160.4

159.3

0.04

168.7

170.4

0.03

165.9

166.7

33

Daman & Diu

0.02

181.6

180.0

0.02

169.6

169.5

0.02

176.6

175.6

34

Jammu & Kashmir*

1.14

183.6

184.9

0.72

183.7

184.5

0.94

183.6

184.8

35

Lakshadweep

0.01

194.2

194.1

0.01

178.4

173.9

0.01

186.1

183.8

36

Puducherry

0.08

179.5

182.9

0.27

178.1

179.4

0.17

178.5

180.3

All India

100.00

175.3

176.4

100.00

173.1

174.1

100.00

174.3

175.3


Notes:


  1. Prov.    :  Provisional

  2. —                    :  indicates the receipt of price schedules is less than 80% of allocated schedules and therefore indices are not compiled.

  3. *              : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir


and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).




Annex IV




Year-on-year inflation rates (%) of major@ States for Rural, Urban and Combined for September 2022 (Provisional)


(Base: 2012=100)






























Sl. No.

Name of the State/UT

Rural

Urban

Combined

Sep. 21 Index


(Final)

Sep. 22


Index


(Prov.)

Inflation Rate


(%)

Sep. 21 Index


(Final)

Sep. 22


Index


(Prov.)

Inflation Rate


(%)

Sep. 21 Index


(Final)

Sep. 22


Index


(Prov.)

Inflation Rate


(%)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

1

Andhra Pradesh

165.5

178.2

7.67

167.4

181.9

8.66

166.2

179.6

8.06

2

Assam

168.3

181.1

7.61

166.7

175.1

5.04

168.0

179.9

7.08

3

Bihar

160.8

170.9

6.28

165.7

177.2

6.94

161.5

171.8

6.38

4

Chhattisgarh

161.5

173.4

7.37

161.3

169.2

4.90

161.4

171.8

6.44

5

Delhi

157.0

165.8

5.61

158.8

165.1

3.97

158.7

165.1

4.03

6

Gujarat

158.9

172.1

8.31

153.7

165.5

7.68

156.0

168.4

7.95

7

Haryana

160.0

173.3

8.31

156.8

168.6

7.53

158.5

171.1

7.95

8

Himachal Pradesh

158.1

164.8

4.24

161.4

170.7

5.76

158.7

165.9

4.54

9

Jharkhand

160.1

171.8

7.31

165.2

176.8

7.02

162.0

173.7

7.22

10

Karnataka

166.1

175.2

5.48

170.8

181.1

6.03

168.6

178.4

5.81

11

Kerala

169.8

180.8

6.48

167.9

178.5

6.31

169.1

180.0

6.45

12

Madhya Pradesh

162.0

176.5

8.95

164.5

178.0

8.21

163.0

177.1

8.65

13

Maharashtra

164.7

177.8

7.95

156.7

169.4

8.10

159.4

172.2

8.03

14

Odisha

163.6

177.5

8.50

159.8

170.6

6.76

162.5

175.6

8.06

15

Punjab

162.6

171.3

5.35

154.4

163.5

5.89

158.9

167.8

5.60

16

Rajasthan

160.1

172.2

7.56

159.0

170.6

7.30

159.7

171.6

7.45

17

Tamil Nadu

168.7

180.3

6.88

169.1

180.8

6.92

168.9

180.6

6.93

18

Telangana

172.9

187.4

8.39

166.8

181.8

8.99

169.6

184.3

8.67

19

Uttar Pradesh

161.2

174.2

8.06

162.6

174.5

7.32

161.7

174.3

7.79

20

Uttarakhand

159.7

172.3

7.89

162.9

173.1

6.26

160.9

172.6

7.27

21

West Bengal

167.2

184.8

10.53

167.6

181.5

8.29

167.4

183.2

9.44

22

Jammu & Kashmir*

173.7

184.9

6.45

171.7

184.5

7.45

173.0

184.8

6.82

All India

164.0

176.4

7.56

162.3

174.1

7.27

163.2

175.3

7.41


Notes: 


  1. Prov.        :  Provisional.

  2. *          : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).

  3. @              : States having population more than 50 lakhs as per Population Census 2011.


