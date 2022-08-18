Gilgal Medical Supplies Launches Wholesale Medical Supplies Distribution

Gilgal Medical Supplies is launching wholesale distribution of medical supplies and equipment sin North America. Gilgal Medical has been an innovative leader in medical supplies industry by bringing cost down and speed up the delivery process. The challenge so many healthcare facilities and patient has been facing the delay in shipping and this caused so much confusion and uncertainty since the outbreak of COVID-19. During the past three years, Gilgal Medical was able rush much needed supplies to institutions and individuals at lightning speed.

Gilgal Medical is a leading distributor for hospitals, nursing homes, pharmacies and DME stores. “We will be able to supply emergency and non-emergency supplies from our warehouses strategically located in ten different states much more efficiently for wholesale customers. In most cases we will be able to provide same delivery in emergency circumstances,” said Tom Chacko, Director of Operation for Gilgal Medical. Hospital and nursing homes can call us directly to get their supplies same day.

As the shipping from traditional distributors gets delayed for medical institutions, they are looking for alternative ways to get supplies faster and quicker. Gilgal medical will be in strategic position to fill this void. Gilgal will be working those institution who have been fed with logistics issues in the past that caused so much uncertainty and stress.

In addition, Gilgal Medical will be distributing directly to the retail customers. Patients often get their Ostomy and Urology supplies very late and often they run out of supplies. To alleviate this problem Gilgal launched ostomy4less.com just to speed up the ostomy supplies for the customers in North America. To provide home medical equipment such as wheelchair and hospital bed a separate website also launched under lowpal.com. Through this site, customers can order ostomy and urology supplies for next day delivery. Started as a retail store, Gilgal Medical has been able to grow to be a national leader in medical supplies industry in last few years through innovation and efficiency.

Tom Chacko

Director of Operations