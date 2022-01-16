Grayslake, IL Author Publishes Sci-Fi Novel

The Fantasy Room, a new book by Daniel Quinn, has been recently published.

The Fantasy Room is about a room in which you can either revisit things from your past or enjoy something that you were always wondering how it would feel. For instance, if you wanted to witness your own birth, you can, even though you don’t have any recollection of the event because you were a newborn. A group of buddies discovers the amazing technology of these rooms and what they can experience by using them. What will become of these four men who find the allure of The Fantasy Room too irresistible?

About the Author

Daniel Quinn is a father of 3 and a police officer of 20 years. He is a Navy veteran and Chicago native. Quinn is a new author who is passionate about writing fiction. He is specifically drawn to science fiction about technology that doesn’t exist such as time travel. He enjoys in storytelling when someone goes back in time and changes an event to see how it alters the outcome. Often during his job, he wonders how criminal defendants become tied up in the criminal justice system in the first place. Could it be environmental or personal choices, or maybe both?

The Fantasy Room is a 276-page paperback at the suggested retail price of $12.99 (also available in eBook) The ISBN is 979-8772345054. You can find the book on Amazon.com.