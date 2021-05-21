Limit Orders are now available on PlasmaFinance

New York, 19 May 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, DeFi aggregator PlasmaFinance introduces an industry-first Limit Order functionality for its native DeFi DEX, PlasmaSwap, which allows users to swap at precise price points, opening the way for safer, stress-free DeFi trading.

For the first time ever, DeFi traders on PlasmaSwap can now trade digital assets as if they were using a conventional exchange, setting the precise entry and exit points to buy or sell tokens at their preferred price.

This is made possible through the Limit Order feature just released on PlasmaFinance, the all-in-one DeFi dashboard that connects seamlessly to all the major DeFi platforms to help you make the most out of their DeFi experience. DeFi traders can now enjoy a crucial feature that traditional crypto traders on centralized exchanges have used for years to professionalize and automate their trading experience.

Best of all, because PlasmaFinance is also a DeFi aggregator, it integrates major DEX protocols like Uniswap. Currently, this Limit Order feature will only work on PlasmaSwap but Limit Order integration for Uniswap will soon be possible if accessed via the PlasmaFinance dashboard, and will eventually work for all other protocols integrated (including Sushiswap and BSC-based DEXs).

Regular market orders are still possible but users can now choose two types of Limit Orders for PlasmaSwap:

A buy limit order that executes only at the limit price you set or lower, if available. A sell limit order that executes only at the limit price you set or higher, if available.

Users simply need to select the assets they want to trade, adjust the rate and output desired, and submit their Limit Order. The tokens or assets they wish to exchange are then locked into a smart contract that will automatically execute the trade if desired conditions are met OR until the user themself cancels the Limit Order. The user doesn’t even need to be online for this trade to happen once the Limit Order has been submitted.

For a full explanation and detailed step-by-step guide, please read this blog post on Limit Order functionality on the PlasmaFinance blog.

About PlasmaFinance

PlasmaFinance is a DeFi dashboard that aggregates the most popular decentralized finance protocols from multiple blockchains. The PlasmaFinance platform provides the industry’s most robust analytics, easy-to-use tools and access to the most profitable DeFi yields across any protocol.

PlasmaFinance incorporates a suite of DeFi products including its own PlasmaSwap DEX, advanced trading and gas optimization tools, fiat on/off ramp for DeFi as well as an IDO launchpad, SpacePort.

