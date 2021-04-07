Local Company Making A Difference During Covid-19

By Lucy Lee

Omega Maid Services has teamed up with Cleaning for a Reason, a nonprofit providing free house cleaning to cancer patients throughout the United States and Canada. Asleine Leneus, Owner and Operator of Omega Maid Services, and Stanley Saint Louis, President of Omega Maid Services, are committed to making a difference for families in the community and want to extend their reach to helping cancer patients.

Our association with the nonprofit means an opportunity to give back to the community, said Leneus. We firmly believe that success is not about what you have or even what youve accomplished. To quote Denzel Washington, Its about who youve lifted up, who youve made better. Its about what youve given back. We know that cancer patients may feel hopeless and lack the support of nearby family and friends. We are here to help.

Through partnership with Cleaning for a Reason, Omega Maid Services supports two cancer patients homes each month for two consecutive months free of charge. This will be an ongoing service to cancer patients residing in the Fort Lauderdale and surrounding areas.

Saint Louis emphasized, During this coronavirus pandemic, we are taking preventative measures to lower the risk of infection for all, especially the cancer patients we serve. In addition to screening daily to ensure healthy teams, our COVID-19 prevention plans include following CDC guidelines for disinfecting high touch surfaces, no cross contamination between homes, social distancing in a home, and appropriate hygiene by all staff, including use of gloves and masks.

About Omega Maid Services



Launched in March 2019, Omega Maid Services is a family-owned and operated company, specializing in professional, affordable residential and commercial cleaning. Their mission is to focus on giving the utmost priority to their customers needs. The company is committed to ongoing improvement to enhance the levels of professionalism, convenience, and value offered to customers.

Their team of professionals arrive in a logod company car and have years of experience gained from working in the cleaning industry. The company offers 100 percent satisfaction for all cleaning jobs.

Omega Maid Services does its part in keeping the earth clean as well. The company uses only green cleaning, non-toxic materials that are safe for the environment. Omega Maid Services received the 2019 Super Service Award from Angies List. To learn more about this company, go to omegamaidservices.com.

