Hong Kong – Update on Candida auris and Carbapenemase-Producing Enterobacteriaceae cases in Kowloon West Cluster

The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

The spokesman for Kowloon West Cluster made the following update today (March 26) regarding patients confirmed to be Candida auris and Carbapenemase-Producing Enterobacteriaceae (CPE) carriers:



According to the admission screening results of Caritas Medical Centre (CMC) and Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH), two female patients, aged 95 and 71 respectively, who were earlier admitted to North Lantau Hospital (NLTH), were confirmed as Candida auris carriers while not having signs of infection. The 95-year-old patient has earlier been transferred to PMH from CMC. She is now under isolation with stable condition. The 71-year-old patient has been discharged earlier.



In addition, PMH has commenced contact tracing and identified one more 58-year-old male patient as a CPE carrier without clinical symptoms. The patient has been discharged earlier.



In accordance with the prevailing guidelines, the cluster has conducted the following enhanced infection control measures:



1.Thorough cleaning and disinfection of the wards concerned;

2.Enhanced patient and environmental screening procedures; and

3.Applied stringent contact precautions and enhanced hand hygiene of staff and patients.



The cluster will continue to closely monitor the situation of the patients. The cases have been reported to the Hospital Authority Head Office and the Centre for Health Protection for necessary follow-up.