Los Angeles, CA, June 03, 2019 — HDTV Supply, one of the nation’s top Internet providers of consumer electronics devices and related products, announced their new HDTV Supplys WolfPack™ Seamless 36×36 Modular HDMI Matrix Switcher allows 100ms switching between inputs with a clean video cut (frame-to-frame switching with no glitches). The WolfPack Modular HDMI Matrix Switchers advanced processor allows it to process live signals simultaneously which means it can seamlessly and instantly switch between HDMI inputs and outputs. Most non-seamless matrix switchers require a delay of several seconds before they can switch between devices but with this WolfPack family that wait time is completely eliminated.

HDTV Supply’s WolfPack 36×36 HDMI Seamless Matrix Switcher is a preconfigured integrated HDMI video and HDMI audio modular HDMI matrix router. The Seamless 36×36 chassis back plane allows HDMI technologies to be converted and switched eliminating external converters and it allows any input to be routed to any output, or the same input to be routed to all outputs, or any combination. The core of the Seamless 36×36 HDMI Matrix Switcher consists of an 36×36 Modular Matrix chassis and its highly configurable backplane that supports 36 Seamless input cards and 36 Seamless output cards. Our Seamless switching feature eliminates virtually all of the switching delay, commonly found in most switch and matrix devices.

You can control the Seamless 36×36 HDMI Matrix Router via front buttons, WEB GUI control, or the RS-232 serial port. The matrix does not have IR nor a remote control but can be controlled with its free iOS and Android App.

100ms Seamless HDMI Switching: This WolfPack™ Seamless 36×36 HDMI Matrix Switcher delivers 100ms instantaneous video switching with full 1080p/60 video at each port. This high-performance engine processes HDMI signals by executing EDID hops and HDCP handshakes simultaneously at both the source input, the display outputs and scales the inputs for the best output resolution. It sets the output clock timing and uses a frame buffer to retain the input signal information for the fastest output.

By having 1-port slide in cards the matrix is very reliable as in the unlikely even there is a loss of signal you just replace the card with a spare you have purchased or order another from us. The complete matrix does not have to be sent to us for a repair.

The WolfPack 36×36 HDMI Seamless Matrix Switcher manages HDMI input signals for the inputs and outputs. This 36×36 HDMI Matrix Seamless Switcher support long haul transmissions, maintains power reliability in the event of failure and offer the best flexible solutions for an AV system deployment. Our 36×36 HDMI Seamless Matrix Router also can support high-resolution HDMI sources routed to HDMI displays, monitors, projectors, or audio receivers, etc. The EDID can be selected between seven different modes or copied from the attached displays.

The heart of the HDMI inputs is the Seamless WolfPack chassis backplane which allows customization of the configuration for input and output cards to match every need of the system and application. The matrix support hot-plugs and you can change the cards while the equipment are still working.

EDID Explained: The Seamless 36×36 HDMI Matrix Switchers EDID provides for optimal source-to-screen performance. EDID will optimize the video card output for the capabilities of the end display. The EDID ghost unit enables the copying, emulating, cloning, and “learning” of EDID data from a display. Our EDID Emulator and repeater comes with pre-defined presets, user programmable banks, Sink EDID sniffing bank and more. Our EDID Emulator ensures proper operation, for the best performing HDMI audio and video signal between any source and display Resolves loss of video, intermittent (flashing) video, snow, or color-space (purple or red) issues.

The WolfPack Seamless 36×36 HDMI Matrix Switcher with Lifetime Telephone, CHAT, TEXT, FAX & Email Tech Support and is available now and can be purchased at https://www.hdtvsupply.com/seamless-36×36-hdmi-matrix-switcher.html

