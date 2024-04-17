OnLabs Infotech Announces Major Update to Augmentally: Dyslexia Reader

OnLabs Infotech, a productivity-focused software company, today unveiled a major update to Augmentally: Dyslexia Reader. This new release introduces Augmentally Premium, an optional in-app purchase that provides users access to six high-quality, natural-sounding read-aloud voices and a round-the-clock virtual tutor. These features aim to make reading more accessible and enjoyable for those with dyslexia. Pricing starts at 5.99 USD monthly or 69.99 USD annually.

Tushar Gupta, the developer of Augmentally, expressed enthusiasm about the new release, stating, “With Augmentally, we are pushing the boundaries of what technology can do to support individuals with dyslexia. The integration of Generative AI not only improves user interaction but also makes the virtual tutor more responsive and helpful, ensuring that users receive the support they need whenever they need it.”

About OnLabs Infotech: OnLabs Infotech specializes in creating innovative software solutions that enhance productivity and ease of use. With a strong portfolio that includes applications like DisplayBuddy and Augmentally, OnLabs has been at the forefront of software development for over seven years, constantly driving advancements in user-centric technology.