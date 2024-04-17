KUKUI Named NAPA Auto Care Vendor of the Year 2023

KUKUI, a leading provider of integrated marketing solutions for the automotive repair industry, is honored to announce its recognition as the NAPA Auto Care Vendor of the Year for 2023. This award reflects KUKUI’s commitment to innovation, excellence, and outstanding service within the automotive aftermarket sector.

The NAPA Auto Care Vendor of the Year award is given to companies that demonstrate exceptional dedication to supporting NAPA Auto Care centers across the nation. KUKUI’s relentless pursuit of delivering cutting-edge digital marketing solutions tailored specifically for automotive repair shops has significantly contributed to its recognition as the top vendor in the industry.

“We are honored to receive the NAPA Auto Care Vendor of the Year award for 2023,” said Eric Harber, CEO of KUKUI. “This achievement underscores our unwavering dedication to empowering automotive repair businesses with the tools and technologies they need to thrive in today’s competitive landscape.”

“The NAPA Auto Care Vendor of the Year recognizes a company going above and beyond for our NAPA Auto Care network. When we looked at what KUKUI has done over the last year to bring a solution for every level to our members, it was no question that they were deserving of our Vendor of the Year award.” said Lauren Biggs, Sales & Marketing Director at NAPA Auto Care. “We’re excited to see what KUKUI continues to do for our industry and our Auto Care network moving into 2024” she added.

KUKUI’s comprehensive suite of marketing solutions equips auto repair shops with advanced capabilities to attract, retain, and engage customers effectively. From intuitive CRM software to dynamic website development and SEO services, KUKUI empowers automotive repair businesses to enhance their online presence and drive sustainable growth.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve, KUKUI remains rooted in its mission to provide innovative solutions that enable repair shop owners to adapt, thrive, and succeed in an increasingly digital marketplace.

For more information about KUKUI and its award-winning marketing solutions for auto repair businesses, visit www.kukui.com.

About KUKUI:

KUKUI is the leading marketing and customer relationship solutions platform for the automotive aftermarket, providing a SaaS platform with website, lead generation, and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions that drive revenue growth and customer retention for automotive shops.

KUKUI’s All-in-One Success Platform® provides auto repair shops with a branded, SEO-optimized website, robust CRM, PPC management, call tracking, online appointment setting, online payments, text communication, review management and intuitive analytics. Repair shop owners can also take advantage of customer engagement and trust-building solutions like digital vehicle inspections as well as automated postcard, email, and text marketing campaigns.