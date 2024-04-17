CIFDAQ Launches Groundbreaking Blockchain Ecosystem in India: Pioneering Innovation and Compliance

CIFDAQ – The Evolution of Innovative Blockchain Ecosystem powered by AI, is a new-age fintech company that offers integrated solutions spanning the blockchain layer 1, native coin, exchange services, MPC Wallet, DeFi, NFT, gaming, and other products. It is proud to announce the launch of its India operations.

CIFDAQ’s innovative solutions bridge the gap between traditional frameworks and blockchain technology, empowering businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving Web 3.0 landscape, ensuring a balance between centralized government, decentralized economy, and users’ interests, CIFDAQ prioritizes transparency, security, scalability, and synergy with centralized economies.

CIFDAQ Blockchain Ecosystem Ind Limited is now officially registered in India and headquartered in Mumbai, with additional offices strategically located in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. Its debut in the Indian market represents its commitment to advancing the blockchain landscape.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Himanshu Maradiya, Founder & Chairman of CIFDAQ, expressed his enthusiasm for CIFDAQ’s entry into India, stating: “We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter of CIFDAQ’s journey as we set foot in the vibrant and dynamic Indian market. Our innovative solutions are poised to address the unique challenges and opportunities present in India’s blockchain and digital finance ecosystem. We aim to empower businesses and individuals with enhanced security and efficiency, driving growth and innovation across various sectors.”

Reflecting on CIFDAQ’s India launch, Rahul Maradiya, Co-Founder and Global CEO, CIFDAQ commented, ” We envision CIFDAQ as a catalyst for change, empowering businesses and individuals with cutting-edge solutions that enhance security, efficiency, and accessibility in the digital finance space. Our goal is to revolutionize the blockchain ecosystem and unlock its full potential, paving the way for a more inclusive and prosperous future.”

From the age of 20 Rahul has contributed to conceptualizing CIFDAQ alongside his father, Mr. Himanshu Maradiya. He has been regularly featured among the Web 3.0 and blockchain global community as one of the key young entrepreneurs in the space.