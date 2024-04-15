The shirt dandy Collaborates with Successori Reda S.p.A. to Deepen Fusion of AI and Custom Fashion

A leading custom-made shirt business, the shirt dandy, announces its strategic partnership with Successori Reda S.p.A., an esteemed Italian company with 150 years of heritage in the textile industry. Since 1865 Reda has been a model of style and elegance, a leader in the production of fine pure wool fabrics intended for the making of classic men’s suits. Reda production is the result of a consolidated heritage of values, consisting of the constant search for excellence, the valorization of the human relationship with all collaborators and the attention to respect for the environment, which has led REDA obtain B Corporation certification.

This groundbreaking collaboration will witness the shirt dandy joining forces with Tailoor, the software arm of REDA, renowned for its cutting-edge innovations. By aligning with Tailoor, TSD aims to accelerate the introduction of pioneering AI features into the Indian market, marking a significant advancement in the realm of custom shirt craftsmanship. This collaboration also marks a pivotal moment in the fashion industry, leading to a new era of innovation and personalized experiences for customers in the Indian market. They aim to redefine the custom apparel landscape in India by leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, 3D configuration, and innovative holistic customer experience. Through this, TSD will introduce a revolutionary virtual assistant, empowering customers to bring their own unique style visions to life with unparalleled ease and precision. The virtual assistant will act like a personal assistant and recommend fabrics, colors and style choices based on customers questions and inputs.

On this partnership, Mr. Thomas Hebenstreit, Founder and CEO, the shirt dandy said, “We are excited about this groundbreaking collaboration with an Italian institution that paths the way in so many areas. This partnership marks a significant milestone for the shirt dandy as we strategically position ourselves to pioneer innovation in the Indian market for the years ahead. By leveraging Tailoor’s expertise and our passion for quality craftsmanship, we are poised to redefine the standards of sartorial excellence in India. Together, we are committed to delivering unparalleled value and sophistication to our discerning clientele. This collaboration underscores our unwavering dedication to pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in the fashion industry. We are excited about the limitless possibilities that lie ahead and look forward to making a lasting impact on the Indian fashion landscape.”

As part of this strategic collaboration, TSD is now actively seeking seed funding to fuel its ambitious growth plans. The infusion of capital will empower TSD to further enhance its product development efforts, scale its operations, and accelerate market penetration. With a clear vision and a strong foundation, TSD is primed to capitalize on emerging opportunities and establish itself as a frontrunner in the industry.