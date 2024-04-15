NearStream Introduces NearStream VM46

NearStream, a pioneering leader in innovative live streaming technology, is thrilled to announce the debut of VM46, its groundbreaking 4K wireless Multicam live streaming solution, at this year’s National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) event.

Designed to revolutionize the way professionals capture and broadcast live events, VM46 boasts unparalleled features that redefine industry standards. With NearStream’s advanced technology, users can effortlessly capture stunning 4K footage from multiple angles, ensuring an immersive viewing experience for audiences worldwide.

“We’re excited to introduce VM46 at NAB 2024,” said Andy Xin, CEO at NearStream. “This cutting-edge solution represents a significant leap forward in live streaming technology, offering broadcasters, content creators, and event organizers the tools they need to elevate their productions to new heights.”

Key features of VM46 include:

High-definition 4K video capture: Experience crystal-clear visuals with 10x optical zoom and 6x digital zoom for stunning detail and clarity.

Seamless wireless connectivity: Eliminate the hassle of cables and cords with NearStream’s reliable wireless technology via WiFi or phone’s hotspot.

Multicam support: Effortlessly switch between multiple camera angles in real-time for dynamic live productions via the NearStream Multicam App.

Intuitive control interface: Streamline your workflow with NearStream’s user-friendly Multicam App, designed for ease of use and efficiency.

Robust reliability: Built to withstand the rigors of live broadcasting, VM46 delivers consistent performance you can depend on.

Attendees of NAB 2024 are invited to visit NearStream’s booth C4751 to experience VM46 firsthand and learn more about its groundbreaking features.

About NearStream:

At NearStream, we revolutionize content creation by defying tradition and empowering every creator with intuitive gadgets. Traditionally, Gadget makers sold pricey, complicated equipment, pushing away new creators. However, we break from this norm. We believe in simplicity, accessibility and affordability. From novice enthusiasts to seasoned professionals, we bridge the gap, providing intuitive solutions that streamline the creative process.

We aim at redefining the landscape of content creation, where innovation meets accessibility and where every idea has the power to inspire. Together, we make it easier for everyone to become a creator and make creativity limitless.