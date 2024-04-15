Amala Earth Awards: Honoring Brands that support sustainability in everyday living

As Earth Day approaches, Amala Earth marks its third year

anniversary by unveiling The Amala Earth Awards 2024, a one of its kind digital

Intellectual Property to honor different brands and individuals that advocate sustainable living.

The Awards will set a new benchmark for the advocates of sustainability, by recognizing their

efforts.

With a mission to raise awareness about a sustainable, conscious, and earth-friendly lifestyle,

Amala Earth unites brands, founders, and the community in a collective effort towards a positive

change. The brands are meticulously selected based on their butterfly score and overall business

success, reflecting their commitment to sustainability.

The Amala Earth Awards 2024 will pay tribute to brands and individuals across the following

categories:

● The Changemakers & Innovators: Recognizing individuals and organizations

making significant social, environmental, and global impacts and honoring woman-led

artisan brands.

● The Impactful Brands: Celebrating brands that exemplify responsible fashion, joyful

home, conscious family, ethical beauty, mindful eating, and holistic wellness.

● The Storytellers & Communicators: Acknowledging conscious activists, media

professionals, digital artists, sustainability advocates, influencers, celebrities, designers,

and content creators amplifying the message of sustainability.

● The Sustainability Pioneers: Recognizing founders leading the charge in fostering

sustainability across various sectors including fashion, home, family, beauty, nutrition,

and wellness.

The Amala Earth Awards 2024 invites the public to engage by voting for their preferred brands

via the Amala Earth app. A total of ten brands, two founder’s and eight storytellers will receive

awards.

About Amala Earth:

Amala Earth is a way of conscious living built on a foundation rooted deeply in Indian origin.

The brand launched on April 21, 2021 on the occasion of Earth Day, as a one-stop curated

marketplace for organic, natural and sustainable products. Amala Earth’s vision is to create a

community that connects and inspires a way of conscious living.