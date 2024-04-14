Tough Turtle Turf Joined Forces with Spread the Word Nevada to Promote Early Childhood Literacy

Spread the Word Nevada is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing childhood literacy in Nevada. Through various programs, including the Kids to Kids and Breakfast with Books initiatives, Spread the Word Nevada provides books and literacy services to underserved children and their families.

“Tough Turtle Turf is excited to continue partnering with Spread the Word Nevada in their mission to promote early childhood literacy,” said Albert Mack, Owner of Tough Turtle Turf. “We believe that every child deserves access to books and literacy resources, and we are proud to support an organization that shares our commitment to education and community enrichment.”

The 21st annual storybook fundraiser took place March 23, 2024, and featured an amazing auction. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to Spread the Word Nevada’s programs, ensuring that more children in Nevada have the opportunity to develop essential literacy skills.

For more information about Spread the Word Nevada and their programs, please visit https://spreadthewordnevada.org/. To learn more about Tough Turtle Turf and their artificial turf solutions, visit https://toughturtleturf.com/.

